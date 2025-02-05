College football analyst predicts how Bill Belichick would fair at UNC in the next year

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick hit the ground running in recruitment circles after being hired as the Tar Heels coach in December. He recruited 21 players via the transfer portal.

According to FanDuel, the Tar Heels, under Belichick, are expected to win 7.5 games next season. On Tuesday, on "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Pate discussed how he expected the Tar Heels to perform next season.

"I saw the opening lines for Week 1 and I think they are two and a half points favorites against TCU," Pate said. (6:45) "Maybe FanDuel knows something that I don't, the model disagrees at the moment. It's not a phenomenal entry point, it's not like they're walking in inheriting this ready-made contender for the playoff.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's not how I view North Carolina's roster per se. I am very much intrigued by what they are and who they are at quarterback and then I just wanna know how does it feel?"

With high expectations in Chapel Hill, Pate further broke down how the Tar Heels' 2025 season under Belichick will be viewed from a futuristic perspective.

"Let's just say there's a world where Belichick stays there five years minimum, most people don't expect that, but let's just say you're wrong," Pate said. "At that point, they will have succeeded and at that point, they'll be doing documentaries and you'll be looking back on his time at North Carolina.

I would imagine, if he's still there in 2030, the way they tell the story is, 'We all knew, we were gonna have to bide it a little bit in 2025. And things were so new in 2025, we didn't even get our entire process and system implemented until midway 2026. So, 2025, we always knew it was gonna be a learning curve.'"

Bill Belichick entertained NFL interest despite UNC contract

On Tuesday, on "98.5 The Sports Hub," NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared that despite signing his UNC contract in December, Bill Belichick entertained an offer to return to the NFL as the Las Vegas Raiders coach. Belichick's former player and Raiders part-owner Tom Brady reportedly made the offer.

"Tom called him, and from what I was told, it was basically as part of a broader conversation," Pelissero said. "Was like, What? What would it take? Like, what would it take if we were going to hire you to Vegas? And Bill, at least, was willing to have that conversation. I know for a fact that there were multiple other owners that he talked to at various points."

Expand Tweet

Despite being extensively linked with a return to the NFL weeks into his North Carolina tenure, Belichick has remained steadfast in his commitment to the Tar Heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback