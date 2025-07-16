Billy Napier at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Florida HC must answer

The SEC media days are underway and continues on Wednesday, July 16. The event takes place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Media days is a chance to help preview the upcoming season and answer some burning questions. On July 16, Billy Napier will speak to the media at 1 p.m. ET, and here are five questions we need answered.

Top 5 questions Billy Napier must answer at SEC media day

#1, What is the health status of DJ Lagway?

DJ Lagway is the Florida Gators' starting quarterback, but he dealt with injuries last season.

Lagway was a freshman last season as he threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, while rushing for 101 yards. When he's healthy, Lagway can take over games, but how his health status is ahead of Week 1 will be interesting to hear.

#2, Is this do-or-die for Napier?

Billy Napier is entering his fourth season as the Florida Gators coach, but his name has been on a hot seat.

Napier likely saved his job with an 8-5 season last year, as Florida was projected to be near the bottom of the SEC. But if the Gators take a step back, his name is likely back on the hot seat, and he could be fired.

#3, Dealing with tough SEC road schedule

The Florida Gators have a rather easy non-conference schedule, playing LIU and South Florida to open up the season, but they do play Miami and Florida State as well.

However, the SEC schedule for the Gators is tough, especially the road schedule. Florida plays LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Kentucky all on the road, so how Napier prepares for the road schedule will be an interesting answer to hear.

#4, Is it playoffs or bust?

After going 8-5 last season, the Florida Gators have higher expectations.

If Lagway stays healthy, the playoffs are a legit goal, and whether or not Napier believes it is playoff or bust for the team this season will be worth monitoring.

The Gators enter the season with odds of +400 to make the playoffs.

#5, Florida's new-look receiver

The Florida Gators have a new-look receiver room, and Billy Napier should be asked about the new additions and how their chemistry with DJ Lagway.

Florida is set to start Michael Sturdivant as a transfer portal, and Dallas Wilson is a true freshman who's expected to start.

Those two will start, and they need to have instant chemistry with Lagway.

