Blake Horvath Heisman Predictions: Exploring Navy QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Blake Horvath had a memorable year as the starting quarterback for Navy in the 2024 college football season. After arriving at the program in 2022 and playing as a backup in 2023, the quarterback eventually had the opportunity to lead the Midshipmen offense last season.
Ahead of his senior season at the service academy, there are a lot of expectations for the quarterback after leading the program to 10 wins last season, including a victory in the rivalry game against Army. He's expected to take his performance to the next level in 2025.
Here's a look at Horvath's chances at claiming the coveted Heisman Trophy in the 2025 college football season.
Blake Horvath Heisman Trophy odds
At this stage of the year, no one is touting Blake Horvath to claim the Heisman Trophy in 2025. The Navy quarterback has +30000 odds to win the award according to DraftKings, +40000 odds per FanDuel, and a whopping +50000 odds on BetMGM.
There will likely be little to no wagers on him to win the award next season. Nonetheless, this wouldn't stop the quarterback from giving his best in 2025. Horvath led the Midshipmen to their first 10-win season in five years last season, triggering the massive expectations among fans.
Horvath established himself among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football last season. He threw for 1,353 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024 while rushing for 1,246 yards and 17 touchdowns. His ability to make plays on the ground was vital to Navy’s success last season.
Blake Horvath ranked the top AAC QB in 2025
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Blake Horvath is considered the best quarterback in the American Athletic Conference. He headlined a list compiled by Sports Illustrated's Jorge Pola following his brilliant performance in the 2024 season.
“Blake Horvath was at the center of one of the most memorable seasons in Navy football history,” Polla wrote. “Before 2024, his career at Navy had been modest; he appeared in only four games, starting one in 2023 before a season-ending injury.”
After missing out on the conference championship game last season, the expectation will be for Horvath to take the team there in 2025. With him leading the team's offense, the Midshipmen are undoubtedly a contender in the AAC.
Top competitors for the Heisman Trophy
Arch Manning, Texas, +700
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, +900
Drew Allar, Penn State, +1000
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, +1400
Cade Klubnik, Clemson, +1400
Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +1500
Dante Moore, Oregon, +1800
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, +2000
Gunnar Stockton, Georgia, +2500
DJ Lagway, Florida, +2500
Ryan Williams, Alabama, +3000
