Bo Nix scouting report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws and draft stock prediction

The Oregon Ducks have one of college football's best quarterbacks in senior Bo Nix.

The Auburn transfer has been dominant as he is 131 of 163 (80.4%) for 1,459 yards with 15 passing touchdowns to one interception. This is his second season with the Ducks after three with Auburn.

With the games in his college career winding down, it is time to begin exploring what Bo Nix will look like at the next level. Where will he be drafted, and what are some strengths and weaknesses of the Heisman Trophy candidate?

Bo Nix scouting profile

Measurements

Bo Nix is listed at 6-foot-2 and weighs 217 pounds, according to ESPN. That is exactly the size that NFL general managers and scouts love to see out of a quarterback as he is tall to see over the offensive line and down the field. His weight shows that he has the frame to absorb hits throughout the season.

Strengths

Nix has shown an improvement every season inside of the pocket and does well at extending plays with his impressive mobility. He has the size that scouts are going to love and has a solid zip on his passes. Even when he is running the football, he can be elusive with his agile nature and burst.

Weaknesses

Nix is a player who looks to the sideline a lot to get pre-snap adjustments. That is something that scouts do not love as his ability to make audibles at the line is in question. Another issue seems to be his footwork as when he is facing pressure, his feet seem to be a little jittery and that causes some erratic throws.

Bo Nix NFL draft projection

In a weaker quarterback class, he might be able to climb, but this quarterback class is deep. Nix is in the top five at the position out of this class, but that is where the concerns start. There are not too many teams that are going to be in the position of wanting a quarterback. Because he is a fringe first-round quarterback, do not be surprised if Nix falls into the early second round.

There are a lot of quarterbacks who are younger and do not have the same question marks that he has, but he could be a strong quarterback at the next level.