2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Where does Shedeur Sanders rank among the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?

The NFL and college football seasons may just be starting yet before you know it the 2024 NFL Draft will be upon us and it’s never too early to look ahead. And doing so it looks like the class of signal callers available next April could be one of the deepest in recent memories! Here are the early rankings as well as a few notes on draft-eligible signal callers.

Three quarterbacks have established themselves as the best of the 2024 class - Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Shedeur Sanders.

Williams is a dynamic talent - on the field, in the huddle and on the sidelines. He’s been touted as a special player and is the favorite to be the first pick of next year’s draft. Maye has better size and a slightly better arm than the Heisman Trophy winner. He’s more of a game manager compared to Williams yet has shown the ability to carry a team on his shoulders.

Sanders is the X-factor of the class. His play this season has been nothing short of brilliant. The arm strength, the poise, the decision-making are incredible as has been his command and control of the situation at hand. If he continues to play at his present level I would not be surprised if Sanders is selected ahead of Drake Maye.

Quinn Ewers has a first-round grade on my board. He’s a throwback of sorts and a gunslinger that’s the perfect passer for a vertical offense.

The second tier of quarterbacks is also very strong. Sam Hartman does not pass the eyeball test yet all he does is win and make good decisions. The same can be said for J.J. McCarthy.

Several day three signal callers have the ability to make a charge up draft boards. Both Tyler Van Dyke and Michael Penix have played well in the early going. Van Dyke has made good decisions while Pennix has shown improved accuracy. The fourth round grade I stamped the pair with is a full two rounds higher than scouts presently grade them.

2024 NFL Draft QB rankings

QB Rankings Grade Rnd Full Name School Yr 4.32 1st Caleb Williams USC 3Jr 4.23 1st Drake Maye North Carolina 3So 4.14 1st Shedeur Sanders Colorado 3Jr 4.04 1st Quinn Ewers Texas 3Jr 3.88 2nd Jaxson Dart Mississippi 4Jr 3.85 2nd Sam Hartman Notre Dame 5Sr 3.81 2nd J.J. McCarthy Michigan 3Jr 3.73 3rd Devin Leary Kentucky 6Sr 3.64 3rd Bo Nix Oregon 5Sr 3.54 4th Tyler Van Dyke Miami-Fl 4Sr 3.53 4th Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina 5Sr 3.49 4-5 Michael Penix Washington 6Sr 3.48 5th Michael Pratt Tulane 4Sr 3.47 5th Collin Schlee UCLA 5Sr 3.45 5th Jayden Daniels LSU 5Sr 3.44 5th Joe Milton Tennessee 6Sr 3.43 5th Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland 6Sr 3.42 5th Jordan Travis Florida State 6Sr 3.41 6th Riley Leonard Duke 3Jr 3.40 5th Ben Bryant Northwestern 6Sr 3.39 5-6 Kedon Slovis BYU 5Sr 3.38 6th Cameron Ward Washington State 4Sr 3.37 6th KJ Jefferson Arkansas 5Sr 3.36 6th Spencer Rattler South Carolina 5Sr 3.35 6th DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State 4Sr 3.34 6th Phil Jurkovec Pittsburgh 6Sr 3.33 6th Brennan Armstrong North Carolina State 5Sr 3.32 6th Austin Reed Western Kentucky 5Sr 3.31 6th Will Rogers Mississippi State 4Sr 3.30 6th Gavin Hardison UTEP 5Sr 3.29 7th Payton Thorne Auburn 6Sr 3.28 7th Tyler Shough Texas Tech 6Sr 3.26 FA Jalon Daniels Kansas 4Sr 3.25 FA JT Daniels Rice 6Sr 3.24 FA Will Howard Kansas State 4Sr 3.23 FA Kurtis Rourke Ohio 5Sr 3.22 FA Connor Bazelak Bowling Green 5Sr 3.21 FA Cameron Rising Utah 6Sr 3.20 FA Spencer Sanders Mississippi 5Sr 3.19 FA Carter Bradley South Alabama 4Sr 3.18 FA Hunter Dekkers Iowa State 4Jr 3.15 FA Athan Kaliakmanis Minnesota 3So 3.13 FA Graham Mertz Florida 5Sr 3.12 FA Brett Gabbert Miami-Oh 5Sr 3.11 FA Rocky Lombardi Northern Illinois 6Sr 3.10 FA Gerry Bohanon South Florida 5Sr 3.09 FA Jack Plummer Louisville 6Sr 3.07 FA Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin 6Sr 3.06 FA John Rhys Plumlee Central Florida 5Sr 3.05 FA Jayden de Laura Arizona 5Sr 3.05 FA Emory Jones Cincinnati 5Sr 3.03 FA Garrett Shrader Syracuse 5Sr

