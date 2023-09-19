2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Where does Shedeur Sanders rank among the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?

The NFL and college football seasons may just be starting yet before you know it the 2024 NFL Draft will be upon us and it’s never too early to look ahead. And doing so it looks like the class of signal callers available next April could be one of the deepest in recent memories! Here are the early rankings as well as a few notes on draft-eligible signal callers.
Three quarterbacks have established themselves as the best of the 2024 class - Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Shedeur Sanders.
Williams is a dynamic talent - on the field, in the huddle and on the sidelines. He’s been touted as a special player and is the favorite to be the first pick of next year’s draft. Maye has better size and a slightly better arm than the Heisman Trophy winner. He’s more of a game manager compared to Williams yet has shown the ability to carry a team on his shoulders.
Sanders is the X-factor of the class. His play this season has been nothing short of brilliant. The arm strength, the poise, the decision-making are incredible as has been his command and control of the situation at hand. If he continues to play at his present level I would not be surprised if Sanders is selected ahead of Drake Maye.
Quinn Ewers has a first-round grade on my board. He’s a throwback of sorts and a gunslinger that’s the perfect passer for a vertical offense.
The second tier of quarterbacks is also very strong. Sam Hartman does not pass the eyeball test yet all he does is win and make good decisions. The same can be said for J.J. McCarthy.
Several day three signal callers have the ability to make a charge up draft boards. Both Tyler Van Dyke and Michael Penix have played well in the early going. Van Dyke has made good decisions while Pennix has shown improved accuracy. The fourth round grade I stamped the pair with is a full two rounds higher than scouts presently grade them.
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings
