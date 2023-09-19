NFL
  • 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Where does Shedeur Sanders rank among the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?

2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Where does Shedeur Sanders rank among the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 19, 2023 18:59 GMT
The NFL and college football seasons may just be starting yet before you know it the 2024 NFL Draft will be upon us and it’s never too early to look ahead. And doing so it looks like the class of signal callers available next April could be one of the deepest in recent memories! Here are the early rankings as well as a few notes on draft-eligible signal callers.

Three quarterbacks have established themselves as the best of the 2024 class - Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Shedeur Sanders.

Stanford USC Football
Stanford USC Football

Williams is a dynamic talent - on the field, in the huddle and on the sidelines. He’s been touted as a special player and is the favorite to be the first pick of next year’s draft. Maye has better size and a slightly better arm than the Heisman Trophy winner. He’s more of a game manager compared to Williams yet has shown the ability to carry a team on his shoulders.

Nebraska Colorado Football
Nebraska Colorado Football

Sanders is the X-factor of the class. His play this season has been nothing short of brilliant. The arm strength, the poise, the decision-making are incredible as has been his command and control of the situation at hand. If he continues to play at his present level I would not be surprised if Sanders is selected ahead of Drake Maye.

Quinn Ewers has a first-round grade on my board. He’s a throwback of sorts and a gunslinger that’s the perfect passer for a vertical offense.

Texas Alabama Football
Texas Alabama Football

The second tier of quarterbacks is also very strong. Sam Hartman does not pass the eyeball test yet all he does is win and make good decisions. The same can be said for J.J. McCarthy.

Several day three signal callers have the ability to make a charge up draft boards. Both Tyler Van Dyke and Michael Penix have played well in the early going. Van Dyke has made good decisions while Pennix has shown improved accuracy. The fourth round grade I stamped the pair with is a full two rounds higher than scouts presently grade them.

2024 NFL Draft QB rankings

QB Rankings

Grade

Rnd

Full Name

School

Yr

4.32

1st

Caleb Williams

USC

3Jr

4.23

1st

Drake Maye

North Carolina

3So

4.14

1st

Shedeur Sanders

Colorado

3Jr

4.04

1st

Quinn Ewers

Texas

3Jr

3.88

2nd

Jaxson Dart

Mississippi

4Jr

3.85

2nd

Sam Hartman

Notre Dame

5Sr

3.81

2nd

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan

3Jr

3.73

3rd

Devin Leary

Kentucky

6Sr

3.64

3rd

Bo Nix

Oregon

5Sr

3.54

4th

Tyler Van Dyke

Miami-Fl

4Sr

3.53

4th

Grayson McCall

Coastal Carolina

5Sr

3.49

4-5

Michael Penix

Washington

6Sr

3.48

5th

Michael Pratt

Tulane

4Sr

3.47

5th

Collin Schlee

UCLA

5Sr

3.45

5th

Jayden Daniels

LSU

5Sr

3.44

5th

Joe Milton

Tennessee

6Sr

3.43

5th

Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland

6Sr

3.42

5th

Jordan Travis

Florida State

6Sr

3.41

6th

Riley Leonard

Duke

3Jr

3.40

5th

Ben Bryant

Northwestern

6Sr

3.39

5-6

Kedon Slovis

BYU

5Sr

3.38

6th

Cameron Ward

Washington State

4Sr

3.37

6th

KJ Jefferson

Arkansas

5Sr

3.36

6th

Spencer Rattler

South Carolina

5Sr

3.35

6th

DJ Uiagalelei

Oregon State

4Sr

3.34

6th

Phil Jurkovec

Pittsburgh

6Sr

3.33

6th

Brennan Armstrong

North Carolina State

5Sr

3.32

6th

Austin Reed

Western Kentucky

5Sr

3.31

6th

Will Rogers

Mississippi State

4Sr

3.30

6th

Gavin Hardison

UTEP

5Sr

3.29

7th

Payton Thorne

Auburn

6Sr

3.28

7th

Tyler Shough

Texas Tech

6Sr

3.26

FA

Jalon Daniels

Kansas

4Sr

3.25

FA

JT Daniels

Rice

6Sr

3.24

FA

Will Howard

Kansas State

4Sr

3.23

FA

Kurtis Rourke

Ohio

5Sr

3.22

FA

Connor Bazelak

Bowling Green

5Sr

3.21

FA

Cameron Rising

Utah

6Sr

3.20

FA

Spencer Sanders

Mississippi

5Sr

3.19

FA

Carter Bradley

South Alabama

4Sr

3.18

FA

Hunter Dekkers

Iowa State

4Jr

3.15

FA

Athan Kaliakmanis

Minnesota

3So

3.13

FA

Graham Mertz

Florida

5Sr

3.12

FA

Brett Gabbert

Miami-Oh

5Sr

3.11

FA

Rocky Lombardi

Northern Illinois

6Sr

3.10

FA

Gerry Bohanon

South Florida

5Sr

3.09

FA

Jack Plummer

Louisville

6Sr

3.07

FA

Tanner Mordecai

Wisconsin

6Sr

3.06

FA

John Rhys Plumlee

Central Florida

5Sr

3.05

FA

Jayden de Laura

Arizona

5Sr

3.05

FA

Emory Jones

Cincinnati

5Sr

3.03

FA

Garrett Shrader

Syracuse

5Sr

