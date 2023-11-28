Boise State vs UNLV football rivalry history: H2H, records, and more

The Boise State vs UNLV game will decide who emerges as the Mountain West Conference champion for the 2023 season. The championship game was scheduled via computer rankings after a three-way tie at the top of the conference rankings, which included Boise State, UNVL, and San Jose State.

The Boise State Broncos finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall campaign (6-2 in the Mountain West). They managed to narrowly beat San Jose State 55.75 vs 58.50 according to the computer rankings. Last week, they secured a 27-19 win over Air Force under interim head coach Spencer Danielson after the program fired Andy Avalos earlier this month.

On the other hand, the UNLV Rebels secured an average computer ranking of 44.5 with a 9-3 overall campaign (6-2 in the Mountain West). Their regular season schedule ended with a 31-37 defeat at the hands of San Jose State in Week 13. Can the Rebels clinch their first Mountain West title?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Boise State vs UNLV: Head-to-head

The Boise State vs UNLV conference championship game will be the 12th time that these two programs face each other. The first contest of this rivalry was played back in 1972 when the Broncos defeated the Rebels 36-16.

Expand Tweet

The series came to a halt after the 1977 season because UNLV became an FBS program in 1978. After spending a few seasons in the Big West and the Western Athletic Conferences, UNLV joined the Mountain West in 1999.

Boise State is relatively new to the conference joining back in 2011 after spending time in the Big Sky, Big West and the Western Athletic Conferences. Despite this, the Broncos lead the rivalry series 8-3 and have won four conference championships since 2011.

Notable records in the Boise State vs UNLV series

The largest margin of victory in the Boise State vs UNLV rivalry was secured by the Broncos. This came in the 1977 season right before the hiatus of the rivalry began and Boise State defeated UNLV 45-14 on their home turf.

The smallest margin of victory was secured by UNLV during the 1974 season before they became a Division I-A team. In a nail-biting match, the Rebels emerged victorious with a 37-35 final score.

When was the last time Boise State defeated UNLV?

The Boise State Broncos are currently on a six-game winning streak and have not lost a game since the revival of the rivalry in 2011. During their last contest in 2019, the Broncos dismantled UNLV 38-13 in an away game at Sam Boyd Stadium, the former home ground of the Rebels.

When was the last time UNLV defeated Boise State?

It's been decades since UNLV last secured a win over the Broncos. Their last victory was back in 1976 when the Rebels were still a Division II independent team and they won that game 26-31.