“Boring”: Max Johnson’s GF Adrienne teases UNC QB during a fun-filled date in Vegas

Max Johnson and his UNC teammates are gearing up for the 2025 college football season. The experienced QB is entering his sixth season of collegiate football, and his second with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Ahead of the season opener, Johnson is spending quality time with his girlfriend Adrienne. On Friday, she shared a picture of the couple grabbing a meal in Las Vegas on her Instagram stories.
"Like yum I got animal style burger max got plain! #boring," Adrienne captioned the story.
It's been a productive week for the couple as Adrienne graduated from college. She attended Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. Johnson was there to support his girlfriend as she rounded up that phase of her education.
The couple became Instagram official in 2024 and regularly appeared on each other's stories. Adrienne is an influencer with over 100,000 followers.
What's next for Max Johnson and UNC?
Max Johnson joined the UNC Tar Heels to potentially replace NFL-bound star quarterback Drake Maye. He competed with Conner Harrell before the 2024 campaign, won the competition and was named the starting shot caller for Week 1 of the 2024 campaign.
However, Johnson suffered a significant leg injury in the season opener against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It turned out to be a broken leg, and he missed the 2024 season.
So, entering 2025, Johnson will aim to show that he can withstand the rigors of a full season. It's only after he starts moving freely that he'd potentially enter another starting quarterback battle.
He'll have Bryce Baker and Ryan Browne to compete with. Plus, there have been whispers of the Tar Heels getting another starting-caliber quarterback for new head coach Bill Belichick.
Moreover, this year might be his last chance to show that he could warrant a mid to late-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. So, expect Johnson to ramp up his recovery and on-the-field readiness in anticipation of his return to action.
