Boston College vs. Pittsburgh prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 16 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Boston College Eagles go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston College (6-4, 3-3 ACC) is coming off a 48-22 loss at home to Virginia Tech last week. Pittsburgh (2-8, 1-5 ACC) is on a four-game losing streak and coming off a 28-13 road loss to Syracuse.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Game details

Fixture: Boston College Eagles (6-4) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8)

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Betting odds

Spread

Boston College +3 (-108)

Pittsburgh -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Boston College +136

Pittsburgh -162

Total

Over 47 (-110)

Under 47 (-110)

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Picks

Boston College's offense has struggled this season as quarterback Thomas Castellanos turns the ball over too much. The Eagles like to run the ball quite often. I would want wide receiver Lewis Bond to go under 43.5 receiving yards. Bond has gone under this in three of his last five games, averaging just 30 yards per game. He also gets about 2-4 catches a game, which isn't enough to cross this number.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has quarterback Christian Veilleux under center, who has struggled with turnover this season and isn't throwing for many yards. With that, I like Veilleux to go under 211.5 passing yards, which is -115. In his last five games, the quarterback has gone under this number in three games.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Head-to-head

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series over Boston College 17-15. Both schools have become ACC members. The Eagles are 2-1, however.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Prediction

Boston College and Pittsburgh have had disappointing seasons, but I like the Eagles on the road as underdogs in this spot. The Panthers have been terrible offensively over the last few weeks and will have a challenge scoring against Boston College's defense.

The Eagles should be able to force some key turnovers and get good field position, which will help win the game.

Prediction: Boston College wins as underdogs.