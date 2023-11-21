Bowling Green vs Western Michigan prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 21 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Bowling Green Falcons are set to go on the road to play the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, November 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Bowling Green (6-5, 4-3 MAC) is coming off a 32-31 loss to Toledo last week which snapped their three-game win streak. Western Michigan (4-7, 3-4 MAC) is coming off a 24-0 loss to Northern Illinois.

Bowling Green vs Western Michigan: Game Details

Fixture: Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) vs Western Michigan (4-7)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium

Bowling Green vs Western Michigan: Betting Odds

Spread

Bowling Green -2 (-110)

Western Michigan +2 (-110)

Moneyline

Bowling Green -130

Western Michigan +110

Total

Over 51.5 (-112)

Under 51.5 (-108)

Bowling Green vs Western Michigan: Picks

The Bowling Green Falcons have a solid offense but are led by tight end Harold Fannin and I like him to recover over 55.5 receiving yards at -115. Fannin has gone over this number in three of his last four outings, and is averaging 76.75 receiving yards per game during that stretch.

Western Michigan, meanwhile, was shut out last week. So I'm expecting a nice bounceback performance from the Broncos offense. Quarterback Hayden Wolff has been solid this season overall, so I like him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +105.

Wolff has gone over this number just once in the last three games, but Bowling Green has allowed opposing quarterbacks to go over this number in one of the last two games.

Bowling Green vs Western Michigan: Head-to-head

Bowling Green leads the all-time series 33-20-3 against Western Michigan. The Falcons are 4-6 in the last 10 matchups but snapped a two-game losing streak last week.

Bowling Green vs Western Michigan: Prediction

Both Bowling Green and Western Michigan have susceptible defenses which should lead to a high-scoring game here.

The Falcons have shown the ability to win these shoot outs and on the road, I do like Bowling Green to edge out a win. The Falcons have a slightly better offense which will be the difference here as Bowling Green wins by a field goal.

Prediction: Bowling Green wins by three points.

