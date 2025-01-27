Brady Cook 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots for Missouri quarterback

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook finished his five-year college career at Missouri. Cook was the Tigers starting quarterback for three seasons, but his draft stock isn't as high as some may think. He's expected to be a priority UDFA or seventh-round pick, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com.

"His local ties and leadership qualities could make him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their QB room with a high-character backup who can run the scout team effectively and step in if needed," the article read.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three landing spots for Cook.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady Cook 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Trending

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a question mark at quarterback.

The Steelers have Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen as free agents, meaning it could be an entire overhaul of the offense.

Cook could be a late-round pick of UDFA and could compete for a backup spot with the Steelers. The quarterback also revealed to Josh Carney that he's met with Pittsburgh twice.

Expand Tweet

#2. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have Bryce Young as its starting quarterback but the Panthers could add Brady Cook to be his backup.

Andy Dalton has been the Panthers quarterback but is a UFA so whether or not Carolina wants to bring him back is uncertain.

The way Young ended the year should give Carolina confidence that they don't need a veteran backup or one that will cost much money. Instead, the Panthers can draft Cook and use the money elsewhere to get Young more weapons.

#3. New York Giants

The New York Giants could have three brand new quarterbacks in 2025 and Brady Cook could be one of them.

The Giants could draft a rookie in the first round, sign a veteran backup and then use a seventh-round pick on Cook.

Cook could be a viable backup in the NFL and would be a cheap option for the Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback