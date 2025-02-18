Brandon Adams NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for UCF CB

UCF Knights cornerback Brandon Adams is expected to be a seventh-round pick or a priority UDFA after the 2025 NFL Draft. Adams played four years at UCF and in 2024, he recorded 14 tackles, two pass defense and two interceptions.

NFLDraftBuzz.com projects him to be a UDFA as he's ranked as the 248th player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Adams does get drafted, here are three possible landing spots for him.

Brandon Adams NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at cornerback and using a late-round pick on Brandon Adams makes sense.

A seventh-round pick is unlikely to make the roster as NFL teams are taking a flier on certain players. Adams, however, could play special teams and is athletic enough to develop into a good NFL player.

Adams is a physical corner who could earn a spot on the practice roster.

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to address major needs in the 2025 NFL draft, including the cornerback position.

The Jaguars need to draft the best player available, but in the seventh round, they can use a late pick on an athletic corner like Adams. They can try and sneak Adams onto the practice squad and develop for a year before competing for a roster spot in 2026.

#3 Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans, like the Jacksonville Jaguars, just need to draft the best player available, and cornerback is a need.

Entering the draft, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi has said he won't pass up generational talent.

“You can’t pass up on a generational talent,” Brinker said, via PRPeak. “We won’t do that. But we also got to look at all the options available to us there as well, because we want to build this team for the long term.”

Adams could develop into a depth cornerback and would be worth a late-round flier.

