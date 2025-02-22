Brashard Smith NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for SMU RB ft. Cincinnati Bengals

After spending his first three seasons at wide receiver for Miami, Brashard Smith had a solid senior season as a running back for the SMU Mustangs. Smith ran for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns, playing an important role in the Mustangs reaching the College Football Playoff.

Smith’s path to the NFL could mirror that of New York Giants’ Tyrone Tracy, who also switched positions in his final college season and finished the year as the team’s leading rusher. Brashard Smith’s situation isn’t entirely the same as Tracy’s though. The SMU product is a more elusive player and a big play threat. However, he also has a smaller frame, raising concerns about his durability at the NFL level.

Top three landing spots for SMU RB Brashard Smith

Despite his short time as a running back in college, Brashard Smith has gotten some attention from NFL scouts. He is projected as an early day-three prospect but could improve his stock in the pre-draft process. His small frame combined with his big play ability could turn Smith into a package specialist at the next level.

Brashard Smith was very dangerous in space at SMU. - Source: Imagn

That doesn’t mean he can’t fill in on the ground game. He has good vision and acceleration, hitting the hole quickly. He also has enough patience and vision to excel in zone-blocking schemes.

Smith’s earlier experience as a wide receiver will also be considered an asset as several teams like to set receivers in motion out of the backfield. Adding a speedy player with good hands could be an attractive idea for those squads, especially in the later rounds of the draft.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

Following a disappointing ground game in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders might have to rework their entire running back room ahead of next season. Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are unrestricted free agents, leaving Sincere McCormick, Zamir White, Chris Collier and Dylan Laube on the roster.

Las Vegas also needs big-play threats, and they had very few home-run options in 2024. Brashard Smith would offer relief in both instances. The Raiders will likely add another running back in free agency or the draft, but the SMU product could take some of the snaps even with another RB being signed.

Smith would also give the Raiders some speed out of the backfield. Chip Kelly knows how to find mismatches in opposing defenses, and he would be able to take advantage of the former Hurricanes receiver’s skill set.

#2. Kansas City Chiefs

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs have a more pressing need for standard, every-down wide receivers. However, few teams take advantage of backfield motion better than the Chiefs. In Super Bowl LVII, a couple of motion plays to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore were instrumental in their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs also lack a consistent home-run threat out of the backfield, a role that Jerick McKinnon filled efficiently in the past. While Samaje Perine was used in passing downs this past season, he is a free agent and doesn’t carry that same type of open-field explosiveness.

Giving Patrick Mahomes a speedy pass-catcher out of the backfield who can also run the ball effectively could be worth a third-day pick for the Chiefs.

#1. Cincinnati Bengals

One of the most explosive teams in the NFL would be even more dangerous if they added Smith. The Cincinnati Bengals have a good starting running back of the future in Chase Brown, and Zack Moss can share some of the load, but there is little behind them for the 2025 season.

Brashard Smith could be an excellent change of pace back for the Bengals. He could also find space in the running game as the Bengals wide receivers and passing game, in general, would hope for opponents to open the second level to account.

Smith could also exploit the space underneath the wide receivers and use his speed and elusiveness to make plays. He would be a good fit for the Cincinnati attack.

