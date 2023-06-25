Brauntae Johnson Commitment: Four Star Safety from North Side commits to Notre Dame, cementing his position for the 2024 draft class

Consensus 4-star safety Brauntae Johnson is the latest prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class. The Fighting Irish beat competition from Tennessee, Michigan State, Penn State and Missouri, among others, to secure his commitment.

Notre Dame has been keen on recruiting Johnson since he put up an impressive performance at last year’s Irish Invasion camp. Now, he becomes their third safety commit in the 2024 class, joining up with safeties Kennedy Urlacher from Arizona and Taebron Bennie-Powell from Ohio.

Overall, Johnson comes in as their 21st commit of the 2024 class and brings their defensive tally up to 11.

What does Brauntae Johnson's commitment mean for Notre Dame?

The recruitment of Brauntae Johnson has a strategic significance for the Fighting Irish as their roster has a dearth of safeties. They also didn’t have to look so far away to find him. Johnson is an in-state athlete from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound safety plays high school football for North Side. In his junior high school season, he received 69 passes for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns. Johnson is heading for his senior season, having caught a total of 26 touchdown passes. He has accumulated 1,974 receiving yards and 53 tackles in his career.

Brauntae Johnson is a consensus 4-star prospect and currently ranks as the 58th overall player in the country, according to Rivals. He is also the 5th ranked athlete of the 2024 class nationally.

Johnson’s commitment to the Fighting Irish serves a greater purpose than merely filling up the numbers. He offers them an imperative talent depth on the defensive line that has been lacking in their recruitment for the past two years.

In addition, Johnson brings versatility with him, which can come in handy. With North Side, he has featured regularly as a wide receiver. Although Notre Dame recruited him specifically at safety, Johnson could be called upon to play wide. He has the pace and the movement skills to cover much ground, even as a safety.

With Brauntae Johnson on their roster, the Fighting Irish can count on having a player who can develop into an influential and inspiring team leader. With a season more to play at high school, he still has time for more development. And there is no telling how good he can become in that space.

