Brent Venables at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Oklahoma HC must answer

The SEC media days are set for July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Media day is a chance for coaches and players to discuss and help preview the upcoming college football season.

On Wednesday, July 16, Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables will speak to the media. He will be the final coach to speak that day.

Ahead of Venables' press conference, here are five questions we want the coach to answer.

Top 5 questions Brent Venables must answer at SEC media day

#1, Is this do-or-die?

Brent Venables is entering his fourth season at Oklahoma, and this is likely a do-or-die for him.

Venables and Oklahoma went 6-7 last season and have just one winning season in three years. With this being his fourth year, this could be it for Venables if he doesn't have more success, as Oklahoma is a school that expects to compete for a playoff spot every year.

#2, What did he learn from his first year in the SEC?

Oklahoma went 6-7 in its first year in the SEC last season. Changing conferences is never easy, so Venables will likely be asked about what he learned and how he plans to adapt this season.

The Sooners did have a big win over Alabama, so Venables does have something to build off of.

#3, How will he be HC and call defense?

Brent Venables will remain the Sooners' coach, but he will also be calling the defense this season.

How Venables will deal with coaching the entire team and calling the defense during the games is something that should be addressed during the SEC media day.

#4, Why John Mateer?

Oklahoma saw Jackson Arnold leave in the transfer portal and landed John Mateer in the transfer portal.

Mateer transferred from Washington State to Oklahoma and projects to be the starter. Last season with the Cougars, he went 224-for-347 for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions last season.

Out of all the transfer quarterbacks, why Venables pursued Mateer so much will be interesting to hear.

#5, What are the expectations?

Oklahoma likely has internal expectations of making the College Football Playoff, but what Venables says to the media will be interesting.

The Sooners have odds of +550 to make the playoffs, which implies a 15.4% chance. So, what does Venables think a successful season is?

