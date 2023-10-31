Brian Ferentz's contract: Iowa coach's salary structure, career earnings, assets and more explored

Iowa's Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz had his contract amended before the 2023 season, which included some significant changes. The revised one-year contract announced by the university included a salary cut with performance incentives to compensate for it.

Let’s have a closer look at the details of his contract and possible reasons for his impending exit from Iowa.

What is Brian Ferentz salary at Iowa?

Brian Ferentz had an annual contract of $900,000 as Iowa's offensive co-ordinator. However, Ferentz accepted a $50,000 salary reduction as a result of the contract amendments in February 2023. This brought down the new contract numbers to $850,000 annually.

Brian's current contract is to terminate on June 30, 2024. However, the OC has announced that he might not return for the next season. His previous two-year rolling contract could be reportedly regained if the Hawkeyes achieve a minimum of 25 points per game. Although, that is not the only factor. The Hawkeyes would also have to secure seven victories in the 2023 season.

Brian Ferentz salary at the Hawkeyes is believed to be considerably low in terms of industry standards. Alabama Crimson Tide OC Tommy Rees reportedly makes $1.9 million a year.

Brian Ferentz Net Worth

The 40-year-old was appointed as the offensive coordinator for the Iowa football team on January 9, 2017. His estimated net worth is close to $5 million, according to insightnewsgh.com.

Ferentz has mainly earned this amount through his coaching endeavors and endorsement deals.

Brian Ferentz Assets

The Iowa OC may not have an extensive list of properties just yet. Although, he's certainly making smart moves in the world of real estate. Currently, his primary residence is located in Iowa City, Iowa, with an estimated value of approximately $1 million.

In addition to his primary residence, Brian Ferentz has ventured into real estate investment with a rental property situated in Iowa as well. Furthermore, the coach has expanded his property portfolio with a vacation home in the surroundings of Lake Okoboji, Iowa.

Ferentz may not possess an extensive collection of cars and belongings at this stage in his career, but his passion for automobiles is evident. Currently, he owns a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a vehicle valued at around $70,000. He also possesses a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup truck, worth approximately $50,000.

Apart from real estate, his watch collection has Rolex, valued at $20,000. He also owns the revered Patek Philippe watch, priced at around $30,000.

Achievements

Ferentz started his journey as an offensive coordinator in 2017. He was awarded the Big Ten Offensive Coordinator of the Year (2019) after leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the top five of the Big Ten. The Iowa OC has also coached the New England Patriots to two Super Bowl appearances in 2012 and 2017.

Ferentz is set to depart from the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially as he struggles with his incentive-based contract. The Director of Athletics, Beth Goetz wished him well while announcing 2023 to be his last season. It’s only a matter of time unless Ferentz reveals his future plans.