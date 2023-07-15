Brian Kelly on the hot seat? Does LSU’s recent success put pressure on the coach heading into the 2023 SEC Media Days?

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is entering his second season with the program and could be facing a lot of pressure.

The LSU women's basketball and baseball teams have bought brought home the national championships in their respective sports. The football program has failed to do so, though, since Joe Burrow led them in 2019.

Heading into the 2023 SEC Media Days, Kelly is going to be asked a bunch of questions. None is going to be more difficult than if his team can contend for the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Will the decision-makers at LSU be disappointed with anything less and put Brian Kelly on the hot seat? Let's take a deep dive into the discussion.

Brian Kelly should have job security at this point

In college sports, there's a lot of turnover due to eligibility. It takes a few years to fully shape out a roster the way a coach wants it and not have any remaining players from the previous regime. Even with that, Kelly has shown the ability to excel, as the team won the SEC Western Division last year with a 10-4 record.

Having two years before questions are circulating about the job he's doing is way too soon. Not to mention that he's in the beginning stages of a 10-year, $95 million contract. If Brian Kelly were to be fired after the next few years, he would still be guaranteed his entire contract.

Kelly even spoke about not feeling like his team could be a contender, but they are building in the right direction. While speaking to the USA TODAY Sports Network, he talked about where the team is currently.

"Year 2, the foundation is in place. I think there's a really good confidence within the group. We've got good players. There's some holes.

"There's a little air coming out of the tire here and there. I think we've kind of patched most of it, but I think Year 3 is probably the year where I'll feel, in terms of building a program, we've had enough time to really put the pieces together." h/t The Advertiser

Brian Kelly has shown to be an excellent coach and did an incredible job with this LSU team in his first year as the head coach. Things are only going to get tougher in the SEC, but his seat should be ice-cold at the moment.

