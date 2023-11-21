The LSU Tigers under coach Brian Kelly have not had a vintage season with an 8-3 record, which leaves them in end-of-season limbo with nothing to fight for except a Bowl game.

Grace Kelly, the LSU coach's daughter, shared her favorite photos from the season, including one with Shaquille O'Neal, a Tigers' alumni, on her Instagram account with the caption:

" Saturdays: Fall ‘23."

Grace Kelly with Shaquille O'Neal

Grace Kelly, 'the coach's daughter'

Grace Kelly is Brian and Paqui Kelly's second-born and only daughter among three children. She is also the most vocal of the three and often stands up for her father on social media.

Grace Kelly was at Notre Dame while her father was coaching the Fighting Irish and stayed behind to graduate when he became the LSU Tigers coach in 2021.

She once posted a hilarious TikTok video of herself studying with the caption,

“'Ready to get booed on my way to class every morning. When you still have to graduate from Notre Dame in five months, but your dad already left for LSU.”

She gave an interview to Tiger Rag explaining the difficulty she faced being the ex-coach's daughter.

“My dad never intended for that to happen to me. But of all the kids, he told me I’d be the one to handle it. I’ve done that, and he was right, per usual," Grace Kelly said.

“It’s been a challenge. In my entire four years there, I’ve been ‘the coach’s daughter.’ Then, the last semester of my senior spring, I’m ‘the ex-coach’s daughter who has something of a vendetta, clearly, against the school,’ which is untrue," she added.

Could Brian Kelly leave LSU?

Much was expected of Brian Kelly in Baton Rogue after taking the job after 12 seasons as coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

His tenure has not turned out quite like everyone expected after elite recruitment and consistently being one of the highest-ranked teams in the country.

The 42-28 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa was damaging enough to drop the LSU Tigers out of SEC Championship game consideration. Kelly's side is 8-3 and bowl-eligible but will have to watch as other teams take the CFP spots.

On an episode of "Pregaming the SEC," CFB insider Billy Liucci gave an update on Kelly's future at LSU and linked him to the Michigan Wolverines job after Jim Harbaugh's troubles.

“People in coaching told me, ‘Hey, watch out for Brian Kelly. He’s not a perfect fit there in Baton Rouge. He might be pursuing that Michigan job if it comes open,’” Liucci said.

If what has been reported stands true, Kelly is uncomfortable in Baton Rogue. The Michigan job would be attractive for a man known for his team-building qualities.