Brian Kelly could take sigh of relief as LSU QB Colin Hurley's family issues injury update

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a make-or-break 2025 college football season. The Tigers are fresh off a 9-4 season in 2024, and the pressure is on the coach to bring a championship to the storied program.

Ad

One reason for the Tigers' perceived underachievement has been their bad luck with injuries. Backup quarterback Colin Hurley was a notable absentee during this year's spring training.

However, Hurley's family has released a statement confirming the quarterback has fully recovered. The statement reads (per Jacques Doucet):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Colin Hurley has made a full recovery and has rejoined the LSU football program. ... Colin and his family are grateful for the dedication, collaboration and support of everyone involved throughout this process."

Ad

Trending

"Now back with his team, his sole focus is on football and academics - working alongside his teammates and coaches to contribute to the success of the program."

The quarterback's family credited his comeback to his perseverance and dedication while also recognizing LSU's medical, training, coaching and academic staff, "under the leadership of head coach Brian Kelly."

"His goal remains resolute to bring a national championship to Baton Rouge and to graduate a champion.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hurley's return will be a boost for the Tigers' depth chart.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who will be LSU's starting quarterback in 2025?

Garrett Nussmeier is the undisputed starting quarterback for Kelly’s Tigers. He paid his dues early in his LSU career and now stands on the brink of breaking multiple statistical records.

However, if Garrett Nussmeier is unavailable, Michael Van Buren Jr. is likely next up on the depth chart. Van Buren is considered one of the top backup QBs in the country, and his skill set fits well in Kelly’s offense.

Last but not least is Colin Hurley. He is a third-string QB for Brian Kelly's team even when fit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.