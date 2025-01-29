"Bro is MJ reincarnated": Alabama fans cheer for Jalen Hurts as former Crimson Tide QB gears up for Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts has once again led the Philadelphia Eagles to the biggest stage in football. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback delivered a dominant performance in a 55–23 NFC championship win over the Washington Commanders, ending rookie QB Jayden Daniels’ impressive debut season. He is ready to start his second Super Bowl in three years, facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9.

With this achievement, Hurts becomes the fifth quarterback in NFL history to start multiple Super Bowls before turning 27. Moreover, he’s the first Eagles quarterback to reach two Super Bowls, trailing only Donovan McNabb (nine) for the most playoff wins in franchise history.

Alabama fans celebrated Hurts’ rise on Instagram.

“Bro is MJ reincarnated,” one fan wrote.

“Jalen Hurts is the Jayson Tatum of football,” another fan wrote.

“I gotta ask ... what's with the celebratory cigars in sports?” A fan wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“He dress like Jamie Fox inna 90s,” a fan wrote.

“Time for another 140 yard passing yards paired with a 65 completion percentage with 1 interception. And 2 tush push TD performance in the Super Bowl,” one wrote.

“This guy has like 30 seconds too throw btw,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs are chasing history. After defeating the Eagles 38–35 in Super Bowl LVII two years ago, Kansas City makes its fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons. A win would make the Chiefs the first team to capture three straight championships.

Super Bowl LIX promises a blockbuster showdown between two elite quarterbacks, with Hurts aiming to cement his legacy and Mahomes looking to make history.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe shares message for Jalen Hurts ahead of Eagles' Super Bowl run

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had high praise for Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, calling his journey "inspiring" during an interview at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Expand Tweet

“When it comes to Jalen Hurts, his journey, who he is as a person is always inspiring,” Milroe said. “I always love watching them play. The Eagles are playing, I’m tuned in every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, whenever they’re playing.

I appreciate him, the relationship we have, and it’s going to constantly grow."

Milroe and Hurts both quarterbacks played under Nick Saban at different points in their careers and grew up near each other in Houston, Texas.

