Jalen Hurts Senior Bowl helmet: A look at Alabama star’s honor to former teams in 2020

Nowadays, Jalen Hurts is the superstar quarterback of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. However, a couple of years ago, Hurts was preparing for the 2020 Senior Bowl, and his helmet raised some eyebrows ahead of the college football all-star event.

The then-Oklahoma Sooners standout wore a helmet with the logos of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners. With the 2024 Senior Bowl around the corner, let's consider Hurts' appearance.

Jalen Hurts' Senior Bowl helmet

In 2020, Jalen Hurts was fresh off an impressive season with the Oklahoma Sooners. The dual-threat quarterback thrived in his first season away from the Alabama Crimson Tide and was invited to the 2020 Senior Bowl.

At the event, Hurts wore a helmet with the logos of two of the most iconic programs in college football history. The helmet had the Sooners' color and logo on one half, while the Crimson Tide's logo, colors and number were on the other.

According to CBS Sports, Hurts auctioned a replica helmet after the Shrine Bowl, and the proceeds went to charity.

How did Jalen Hurts perform at Alabama and Oklahoma?

Jalen Hurts has the distinction of guiding the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners to College Football Playoff berths.

Hurts became the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback as a freshman in the 2016 season. He led the program to a 13−1 record and a spot in the 2017 CFP championship game, where they narrowly lost to the Clemson Tigers.

Jalen Hurts had a similar run in 2017 as he started all 14 games and led the Crimson Tide to a 13−1 record. However, following a tough start to the 2018 CFP national championship game, Hurts was benched for Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was the spark that the Crimson Tide needed as they beat the Georgia Bulldogs to give Hurts his first (and only) national championship.

Tagovailoa took over from Hurts as the Crimson Tide's starter for the 2018 season. Thus, Hurts did not start a single game in his third season with the Crimson Tide.

It wasn't surprising when Hurts decided to take his talent to Oklahoma for his final season of eligibility. He thrived as a Sooner, leading the program to a 12−2 record as a starter, a Big 12 title and a spot in the CFP. For his efforts, he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Hurts later declared for the 2020 NFL draft, and the rest is history.

For his collegiate football career, Hurts earned many accolades, including but not limited to first-team All-SEC honors, first-team All-Big 12 honors, the 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year Award, 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award and 2019 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year Award.

