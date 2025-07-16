"Bro wtf" "This is terrifying": Fans have wild reactions to Bill Belichick's viral clip with Jordon Hudson on a beach date

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, are enjoying the last bits of the college football offseason before the start of training camp. The couple were spotted at a beach on Tuesday, and a video of them went viral on X.

College football fans had some wild reactions to the clip:

"Bro wtf," one fan said.

"this is terrifying," another fan said.

"No no no no no no no I did not just watch that, oh godddddddd," one fan wrote.

Some sounded concerned.

"I’m starting to worry about Bill’s state of mind…" a fan commented.

"Where did u find this? Is it even real?" another fan commented.

"How the mighty have fallen," a fan tweeted.

Belichick is gearing up for his first season with the UNC Tar Heels. This is the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach's first stint as a college football coach.

Belichick has his work cut out as the Tar Heels had a dicey 2024 campaign. The program ended the season with a 6-7 (3-5 ACC) record. Their fans are hoping that the addition of a proven winner in Belichick could lead them to a better standing at the end of 2025.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been together since early 2023

According to People, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been an item since 2023. The magazine reported that Belichick started dating Hudson in early 2023 after splitting with Linda Holliday. The former New England Patriots coach dated Holliday for 16 years.

The report also noted that Belichick first met Hudson in 2021, while she was still in college. They've become a fixture in each other’s lives, especially during this college football offseason.

Hudson was by Belichick's side during his press run for his latest book, "The Art of Winning." The couple appeared on CBS, where Hudson made it clear to Tony Dokoupil that questions about his personal life were off limits. UNC fans will likely see more of its new coach and Hudson in the 2025 campaign.

The Tar Heels will start their season against the TCU Horned Frogs. Other key matchups in their playoff quest will be against UCF, Clemson and Duke.

