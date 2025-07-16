"I had been warned" - Bill Belichick breaks silence on gamble to join Robert Kraft’s Patriots after $11,100,000,000 owner called his hire ‘big risk’

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has broken his silence after Robert Kraft called his hiring a big risk.

Kraft claimed hiring Belichick was a big risk for him and the team, which the coach denies. Instead, Belichick says he was the one who took a risk.

"As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job," Belichick told ESPN in response to questions. "I already had an opportunity to be the Head Coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable."

Belichick claims multiple people in the NFL had told him to reject the Patriots' offer, given how Kraft was viewed around the league.

"I had been warned by multiple previous Patriots' coaches, as well as other members of other NFL organizations and the media, that the New England job was going to come with many internal obstacles," Belichick said. "I made it clear that we would have to change the way the team was managed to regain the previously attained success."

Belichick ended up taking the Patriots' offer and helped build New England into one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowls and is widely considered to be one of the greatest coaches ever.

Belichick finished his Patriots' tenure with 266-121.

Bill Belichick appreciated Robert Kraft allowing him to build the Patriots' roster

Although Bill Belichick says he took the risk by taking the job, he was grateful that Robert Kraft allowed him to build the roster.

Belichick was able to build out his roster as he saw fit, which allowed him to have much success.

"I appreciated Robert giving me the opportunity to make those changes and build a program that was consistent with my vision for a championship team," Belichick told ESPN.

Belichick having control over the roster was something he wanted and got in New England. It allowed him to build the team he wanted, which helped him win six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Belichick and New England ended up parting ways after the 2023 NFL season. Belichick will return to the sideline this upcoming season as he was hired as the head coach of the University of North Carolina.

Belichick will coach his first college game on Sept. 1 against TCU.

