Brock Purdy vs Patrick Mahomes college record: How did the Big 12 QB's fare in their college football careers?

The stage is set for the Super Bowl LVIII finale. On February 11th in Las Vegas, the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will battle it out with the San Francisco 49ers. The two star quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes, will lead their respective teams.

Both Purdy and Mahomes have been honing their skills since their collegiate days. And over the years, they have gone on to show the world the talent that they possess. As fans gear up for the Brock Purdy vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown, let us compare the college statistics of these two quarterbacks.

Brock Purdy vs Patrick Mahomes college stats

Both Purdy and Mahomes played in the Big 12 Conference during their college careers. Mahomes was the quarterback for the Texas Tech Red Raiders for three seasons, from 2014 to 2016. On the other hand, Purdy played four seasons for the Iowa State Cyclones (2018–2021).

Passing Touchdowns

When it comes to total passing touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes went on to compile 93 TD passes for Texas Tech during his three-season stint.

Despite Brock Purdy playing one more season than Mahomes, he still secured fewer touchdowns than him. Throughout his collegiate career, the San Francisco 49ers QB recorded 81 TD passes in total.

Completion Percentage

Patrick Mahomes completed 857 of the 1,349 passes for a 63.5 completion percentage during his three-season stint with the Red Raiders.

On the other hand, Brock Purdy completed 993 of the 1,467 passes for a 68 completion percentage during his four seasons with Iowa State.

Passing Yards

Patrick Mahomes compiled a total of 11,252 yards for the Texas Tech Red Raiders during his college career.

Brock Purdy recorded a total of 12,170 passing yards for the Iowa State Cyclones from 2018 to 2021 before being drafted in 2022.

Interceptions

Patrick Mahomes was intercepted a total of 29 times during his three years of college football.

On the other hand, Brock Purdy was intercepted a total of 33 times during his four seasons with Iowa State.

Passing Efficiency

Patrick Mahomes had an average passer rating of 152.0 during his college career.

Brock Purdy had an average passer rating of 151.1 for the Iowa State Cyclones in four seasons.

Rushing Yards

Patrick Mahomes recorded a total of 845 rushing yards in three seasons for the Red Raiders.

Brock Purdy compiled 1,177 rushing yards during his collegiate career.

Rushing Touchdowns

Patrick Mahomes put up 22 rushing touchdowns during his college career.

Brock Purdy compiled 19 rushing touchdowns for the Cyclones.

