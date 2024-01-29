Born and raised in Buford, Georgia, wide receiver Isaiah Bond began his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022.

After playing a vital role on the roster and compiling 668 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, Bond transferred to Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns after Nick Saban's retirement.

Isaiah Bond, who has a NIL valuation of $710,000, was Alabama's second-leading receiver in 2023. After transferring to Texas, he has seen an exponential increase in his NIL earnings.

His prowess with the ball is why Sarkisian wanted him to join Texas. The 19-year-old has taken to Instagram to show off his new Texas lifestyle and NIL earnings. The wide receiver was seen wearing an expensive chain and watch in what looked like his new home in Texas. Bond captioned it:

"Catching bodies, an counting a while lotta bread"

Isaiah Bond said that his decision to transfer after Saban's retirement was purely a 'business' decision to increase his draft stock. He added that it was also affected by Saban stepping down as Alabama's coach after 17 years:

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company. My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that draft stock."

He said that he feels joining Texas would be the right direction for his college career.

"I like the whole package that comes with it. Great quarterback, they have a great offensive line. I felt like it was a great spot for me to come to."

Isaiah Bond improves Texas' offensive firepower. With Steve Sarkisian's team transitioning to the SEC, they will need a formidable roster to compete in arguably the toughest conference in college football.

Isaiah Bond's college career

Coming out of Buford High School, Bond played for the Alabama Crimson Tide. In his debut season in 2022, he compiled 17 receptions with 220 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The wide receiver got a starting role in 2023 under Saban. His highlight in his last season in Tuscaloosa was the game-winning touchdown catch in the 2023 Iron Bowl. On the 4th and 31 with just a few seconds left, QB Jalen Milroe lobbed a pass to Bond, taking Alabama to a 27-24 victory.

As Bond prepares to build chemistry with a new QB in Quinn Ewers, it will be interesting to see if he will have the same impact for the Longhorns.

