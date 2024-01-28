"Can’t tell you how much he’s done for my career": Dan Lanning breaks silence on Alabama HC job opening after Nick Saban's retirement

Earlier, college football wondered who would be the next coach for Alabama Crimson Tide. Some speculated it might be Dan Lanning, who had previously worked with the legendary Nick Saban, after he suddenly decided to stop coaching in January.

But the Oregon Ducks coach said he did not want to leave Oregon for Alabama. He expressed he focuses solely on Oregon football and does not want to think about anything else.

However, Lanning recently broke his silence on the Alabama head coach job opening now occupied by coach Kalen DeBoer. Lanning also said something about Saban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

“It was never really a thought in our mind,” said Lanning on The Ryen Russillo Podcast on Friday. “I love Coach Saban and, gosh, I can’t tell you how much he’s done for my career and where I’m at.”

“But I think we can make Oregon the best job in college football, and that happens with focusing on where we’re at.”

“I made a commitment to players … I’m committed to being here. To put my focus on something else other than Oregon football, that’s gonna be a distraction to us to accomplishing that goal.”

Dan Lanning navigated roster turmoil with precision

Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks

Former Alabama graduate assistant Lanning, now Oregon Ducks head coach for two seasons, boasts a 22-5 record. Amidst Pac-12 decline, Ducks shift to Big Ten, with Lanning steering through roster upheaval into a new era.

According to 247Sport's database, 34 players from Oregon chose to enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season.

Oregon strengthened its team and secured Dillon Gabriel from the transfer portal to replace their departing quarterback, Bo Nix, who is heading to the NFL. Further, Jabbar Muhammad, a former cornerback for the Washington Huskies, has announced his commitment to playing for Oregon. Muhammad could choose between two highly regarded programs, the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide, but ultimately picked the Ducks.

Expand Tweet

Another player who joined the team is Brandon Johnson, a defensive back from Duke University. On Jan. 17, Oregon also gained the commitment of Evan Stewart, the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2024 transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal opened on Dec. 4, allowing players to enter until Jan. 2, 2024.

Also Read: "It was never really a thought in our mind": Oregon HC Dan Lanning explains how he felt about the Alabama job offer