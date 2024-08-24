Bronco Mendenhall salary: How much does New Mexico's HC make in 2024?

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 24, 2024 21:43 GMT
How much does New Mexico's HC make in 2024? (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Bronco Mendenhall was appointed as the New Mexico Lobos football coach in Dec. 2023. He is currently coaching his first game with the team, against Montana State in New Mexico's 2024 season opener. At the time of writing, New Mexico was holding a 24-14 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

As per reports, Mendenhall signed a five-year, $6 million contract with the Lobos. He will reportedly earn a base salary of $1.2 million in 2024, but can boost his earnings if he meets certain incentives in his deal.

Here's a look at the incentives in Mendenhall's Lobos contract:

  • Mountain West Conference Championship Game appearance: $25,000
  • Mountain West Championship: $50,000
  • Mountain West Coach of the Year: $25,000
  • National Coach of the Year: $50,000
  • Non-CFP Bowl Appearance: $50,000
  • CFP Playoff Appearance:$50,000
  • Each CFP Playoff Win (including a first-round bye): $50,000
  • CFP National Championship: $100,000
Furthermore, Mendenhall will get additional compensation if New Mexico meets certain requirements.

  • Greater than or equal to 950 APR (2023-24 & beyond): $10,000
  • Greater than or equal to 960 APR (2023-24 & beyond): $15,000
  • Greater than or equal to 970 APR (2023-24 & beyond): $20,000

Last season, the Lobos finished with a rather underwhelming 4-8 overall record. With Mendenhall at the helm this season, the team will aim to post a winning record.

A glimpse into Bronco Mendenhall's coaching career

Former Virginia HC Bronco Mendenhall (Source: Imagn)

Bronco Mendenhall got his first head coaching job with the BYU Cougars in 2005. He was with the team for 11 seasons and led the Cougars to a 99-43 record, including two Mountain West championships.

In 2016, Mendenhall was appointed as Virginia's coach. He led the program for six years and posted a 36-38 record, along with winning an ACC Coastal championship in 2019.

After two years without a job, Mendenhall was hired by New Mexico in December last year. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the team in the 2024 season.

