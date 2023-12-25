"Brotha needs to drop ego" - CFB world roasts Caleb Williams with "bust" reactions after USC QB likes tweet saying that Bears shouldn't draft him

USC Trojans star Caleb Williams finds himself at a crossroads. Despite being touted as the No. 1 overall pick for the 2024 NFL draft, he remains undecided. In a conversation with Ryan Kartje of the L.A. Times, Williams likened his decision to a “game-time call,” leaving fans and analysts in suspense as the Jan.15 deadline looms.

However, the narrative has taken an intriguing turn. The college football world has been abuzz with reactions, branding Williams a “bust” for a rather complex reason.

It all started when the player liked a tweet by a user named ‘Spenny’, which suggested that the Chicago Bears should not draft him. The tweet read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Only one option for the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft. It’s not Caleb Williams, we want Justin Fields (the Bears quarterback), the tweet added. “The answer is Marvin Harrison Jr. (the Buckeyes wide receiver)”

This incident was highlighted by the JPAFootball, who reposted the tweet, noting:

“Caleb Williams liked a tweet saying that the Bears shouldn’t draft him and instead should draft Marvin Harrison.”

Expand Tweet

This sparked a flurry of responses, with one fan advising Williams to “drop the ego.”

“Brotha needs to drop the ego my God,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

This set off a cascade of more tweets, trying to roast the USC Trojans’ quarterback.

“Caleb is a bust who cares,” another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

“He's gonna get humbled if the Patriots were to snag him,” one fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

“Well... That action won't get you drafted by anyone. Stay humble or lose the opportunity. That's It!”, another fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

“We don't need Caleb,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“He’s a diva now, and he’ll be a worst diva later he should not be drafted as first round pick, and he should fall to the fifth round. he has red flags all around him,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“@ChicagoBears, please don’t draft this crybaby!”, one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“he’s just liking the tweet to basically tell the fan “ok watch you’ll see and regret not thinking that i’m the answer” it’s not because he doesn’t want to go to Chicago,” another explained the Williams’ reaction.

Expand Tweet

“Nobody should draft him. He's literally Johnny Manzeil 2.0,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Caleb Williams finds his answer to critics' doubts

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner still has a year of eligibility left. His performance in the 2023 season was impressive with 3,633 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 82.1, placing him 11th in the rankings.

Despite his individual brilliance, the 7-5 season took a toll on him. His vulnerability was evident, especially after USC’s loss to Washington on Nov. 4, when he was seen in his mother’s arms, visibly upset.

However, Williams stands by his emotional display. As per Bleacher Report, he said:

“There’s a time and a place for everything. I’m far from ashamed about showing my emotion after any of the losses this year. It shows truth. It shows care.”

He further added:

"If I won a national championship or a Super Bowl years down the line, if I was winning, nobody would be saying anything."

The USC quarterback Caleb Williams, 22, firmly believes that success on the field would silence his critics.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season