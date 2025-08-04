  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Browns insider raises red flags on Shedeur Sanders' shoulder injury after Coach Prime's son's minimal reps at Browns training camp

Browns insider raises red flags on Shedeur Sanders' shoulder injury after Coach Prime's son's minimal reps at Browns training camp

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 04, 2025 22:38 GMT
Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
Browns insider raises red flags on Shedeur Sanders' shoulder injury after Coach Prime's son's minimal reps at Browns training camp

Shedeur Sanders has had an eventful 2025. Coach Prime's youngest son had his number retired in Colorado, but he also experienced a monumental slide in the draft. Now, he's in a four-player battle for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback role for the 2025 regular season.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders has been steady in camp, but he was briefly sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi has spotted some red flags around the injury. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland with Tony Rizzo on Monday, Grossi said,

"He's got the fewest reps in camp, and he's got a sore arm. Why? Well, people say he throws a lot before practice and after practice. Well, how counterproductive is that?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Shedeurs' defense, Rizzo said,

"I'm sure there's a method to the madness. He's probably trying to get his arm right. I'm sure he's probably practiced more now than he has at any point in his collegiate career."

Grossi then said,

"Well, obviously, it was counterproductive because he's got a sore arm."

Rizzo then annoyingly said,

"Okay, so you're using that as a negative against the kid? I don’t understand. Would you give him a chance? Because he's working too hard. You got an agenda with that."
Ad

Tony Grossi isn't one to mince words, especially when it's about the Cleveland Browns. The ESPN analyst has closely watched training camp performances from all four shot callers vying for the QB1 spot. However, he's struggling to understand Sanders' arm soreness.

On the positive side, Shedeur Sanders hasn't missed any other session since he joined the Browns.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders has impressed in training camp

Shedeur Sanders made a name for himself with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. He was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the game, and he had numerous awards to prove it.

The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner has dominated training camp in Cleveland. As of day 9, he's amassed a stat line of 49-for-70 passes (70%), six TDs and no interceptions. These are solid numbers when compared to Joe Flacco's and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel’s stats.

Ad

However, the job's not finished. Sanders still has three preseason games to navigate. He'll look to put up a clinic during the minutes allotted, and potentially get a chance to play meaningful snaps in Year 1.

The Cleveland Browns rarely make it to the playoffs. The goal this offseason is to get the most suitable quarterback for the task. Sanders seems to be in a great position ahead of the final decision.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications