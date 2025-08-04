Browns insider raises red flags on Shedeur Sanders' shoulder injury after Coach Prime's son's minimal reps at Browns training camp

Shedeur Sanders has had an eventful 2025. Coach Prime's youngest son had his number retired in Colorado, but he also experienced a monumental slide in the draft. Now, he's in a four-player battle for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback role for the 2025 regular season.Shedeur Sanders has been steady in camp, but he was briefly sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi has spotted some red flags around the injury. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland with Tony Rizzo on Monday, Grossi said,&quot;He's got the fewest reps in camp, and he's got a sore arm. Why? Well, people say he throws a lot before practice and after practice. Well, how counterproductive is that?&quot;In Shedeurs' defense, Rizzo said,&quot;I'm sure there's a method to the madness. He's probably trying to get his arm right. I'm sure he's probably practiced more now than he has at any point in his collegiate career.&quot;Grossi then said,&quot;Well, obviously, it was counterproductive because he's got a sore arm.&quot;Rizzo then annoyingly said, &quot;Okay, so you're using that as a negative against the kid? I don’t understand. Would you give him a chance? Because he's working too hard. You got an agenda with that.&quot;Tony Grossi isn't one to mince words, especially when it's about the Cleveland Browns. The ESPN analyst has closely watched training camp performances from all four shot callers vying for the QB1 spot. However, he's struggling to understand Sanders' arm soreness.On the positive side, Shedeur Sanders hasn't missed any other session since he joined the Browns. Shedeur Sanders has impressed in training campShedeur Sanders made a name for himself with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. He was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the game, and he had numerous awards to prove it.The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner has dominated training camp in Cleveland. As of day 9, he's amassed a stat line of 49-for-70 passes (70%), six TDs and no interceptions. These are solid numbers when compared to Joe Flacco's and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel’s stats.However, the job's not finished. Sanders still has three preseason games to navigate. He'll look to put up a clinic during the minutes allotted, and potentially get a chance to play meaningful snaps in Year 1.The Cleveland Browns rarely make it to the playoffs. The goal this offseason is to get the most suitable quarterback for the task. Sanders seems to be in a great position ahead of the final decision.