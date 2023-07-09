Bryan Collins' death: What happened to the Stony Brook defensive coordinator?

The defensive coordinator for Stony Brook University football, Bryan Collins, passed away at the age of 58. Collins passed away from a cardiac incident on Saturday morning.

Collins had a long and fruitful career as a college football coach and mentor. He was the head coach at LIU Post for 23 seasons, compiling a 162-68-1 record. He steered the Pioneers to eight Northeast-10 Conference titles and six NCAA Tournament berths.

Collins became the defensive line coach at Stony Brook in 2021. In January of this year, he was promoted to defensive coordinator. He substantially aided the Seawolves in strengthening their defense throughout his two seasons with the squad.

In the Long Island football community, Collins was adored. He was renowned for his upbeat outlook, passion for his players, and pursuit of excellence. All qualities he will be missed for.

Stony Brook football head coach, Chuck Priore had this to say about Bryan Collins:

“I first and foremost send my deepest sympathy to the Collins family and to all of Bryan’s former student-athletes and colleagues. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside Bryan over the past couple of years. As an opposing coach, he served as a mentor, and I have learned a great deal from working with him during our time together at Stony Brook. We certainly lost a great football coach, but more importantly a great person.”

Career overview of Bryan Collins

As a student-athlete at St. John's University, he played linebacker for the Red Storm football team. He won the Dr. Peter Vitulli Award, given to student-athletes at St. John's.

The award is given in recognition of courage, perseverance, dedication, and a spirit of self-sacrifice in pursuing the highest ideals of sportsmanship. Collins graduated with a business administration bachelor's degree in 1987.

Bryan Collins was a successful individual who accomplished a lot. He was a devoted mentor, an effective coach, and a dear friend. The effect he had on the lives of the young men he mentored, though, may have been his greatest legacy.

He had a reputation for being able to relate to his players on a human level. On and off the field, he was there for them at all times. He served as a mentor, confidant, and friend.

He will continue to be remembered by the young men he coached in their thoughts and emotions. He was a genuine friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed.

