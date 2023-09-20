Buddy Teevens accident: What happened to Dartmouth's Football Coach? 

Dartmouth College's football head coach Buddy Teevens passed away on Tuesday at the age of 66 as a result of injuries he had sustained during a cycling accident back on March 16. Teevens has been in charge of the Dartmouth Big Green since 2005.

As per reports, Teevens was cycling home with his wife, Kirsten, earlier this year in March from a restaurant in St. Augustine, Florida, when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling at a speed of 50 miles per hour while attempting to cross the road. This caused the coach some severe injuries.

In a statement released in April following the tragic incident, Kirsten disclosed that Buddy had suffered a spinal cord injury and underwent a leg amputation as a result of the accident. His death was announced by his family on Tuesday in a statement released via the school.

“Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome,” the statement read.

“Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.”

Buddy Teevens' college football coaching career

Following his college football career where he played as a quarterback for Dartmouth from 1975 to 1978, Buddy Teevens began his college football career in 1979 as a running back coach at DePauw. He stayed in the role until 1980 before moving to Boston College as offensive coordinator in 1981.

Following a four-season career with the Terriers, he got his first head coaching job at Maine in 1985. He spent only two seasons with the Black Bears before returning to his alma mater in 1987. His first stint with the Big Green lasted five seasons(1987-1991) before moving to Tulane in 1992.

Buddy Teevens returned to assistant coaching in 1997 when he became the offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach at Illinois. He left to join Florida in 1999 and served in a couple of assistant positions, including offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, during his time with the Gators.

Following his tenure at Gainesville, Buddy Teevens was hired as head coach by Stanford in 2002. He was with the Cardinal for three seasons before returning to Dartmouth in 2005. His college football coaching career ended with an overall record of 151-178-2. He notably won five Ivy League Championships in 1990, 1991, 2015, 2019 and 2021.