"But loving every minute": Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra makes her feelings known about 'wildest sh*t' ever done

Deiondra Sanders,͏ daughter of NFL legend Deion S͏anders, ͏is embrac͏ing motherhoo͏d. She shared an I͏nstagram post this Saturday about ͏becoming͏ a mom. In her Instagram story, Sanders re-shared a relatable quote, which was:

“I straight got a baby 🤣🤣 this the wildest sh*t I ever did.”

Adding her own touch, she captioned it:

“Lol but loving every minute.”

The post humorously reflected the emotional whirlwind of motherhood, resonating with parents everywhere.

Deiondra Sanders IG Story (Image Via - @deiondrasanders/ Instagram)

Deiondra welcomed her baby boy, Snow, with R&B artist Jacquees last year.

“WE MADE IT YALL,” she said after her delivery. "This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que💙 I Love you so much Que💕."

Her pregnancy came after being told by doctors that her chances of conceiving were slim due to previous surgeries.

"Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), the blood transfusions, placenta accreta and wanting to take my entire uterus, the bed rest," she wrote.

Deiondra Sanders' hilarious post that stole the show

Deiondra Sanders shared a funny Instagram story reflecting on her "new mom" struggles. She posted a clip of the Grinch, describing how hard it is to leave her baby, Snow when stepping out.

“Lol this is so me. I stay telling my mum and them what to do like she didn’t raise me. I guess it’s a NEW MOM thing lmfaooo,” she captioned it.

Deiondra Sanders Instagram Story (Image Source - @deiondrasanders/ Instagram)

Her post captured the relatable challenges of trusting others with her child.

