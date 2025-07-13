Cade Klubnik has 2-word reaction to former Clemson QB & Pirates outfielder launching two massive home runs in minor league game

Cade Klubnik is watching baseball during the offseason. The Tigers' starting quarterback was watching his former Clemson QB and current Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Will Taylor on the weekend.
Cade Klubnik hyped up the former Clemson favorite in an Instagram story. Klubnik reposted a collage of Taylor swinging for the fences with the caption:
"Holy. Smokes."
Colin Taylor had a memorable game for the Pirates feeder team, Greensboro, against the Bowling Green Hot Dogs. He smashed two massive home runs, helping the team to a win.
Taylor spent his collegiate career as a multi-sport athlete for the Clemson Tigers. He played the quarterback and wide receiver positions for the football team and batted for the baseball squad. The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Taylor in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB draft.
Cade Klubnik and Clemson start 2025 season against LSU Tigers
Cade Klubnik is warming up for his fourth (and potentially last) season with the Tigers. He's been the team's undisputed starter for the last two seasons and will maintain the position in 2025.
Klubnik was one of the nation's best shot callers in 2024 as he led the Tigers to a college football playoff appearance. However, they were eliminated by Texas in the first round.
Klubnik is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy award. According to BET MGM, Klubnik has +900 odds of winning the most prestigious individual honor in all of collegiate football. The only quarterbacks with better Heisman odds are Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning and LSU Tigers superstar Garrett Nussmeier.
The Tigers will start the 2025 campaign with a home game against the LSU Tigers. They'll fancy their chances due to their home ground advantage over Brian Kelly's team.
The Tigers have a couple of tricky fixtures in the regular season. These games include matchups against LSU, SMU and Duke. Klubnik will look to inspire the program to its first national championship appearance since the 2019 campaign.
Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.