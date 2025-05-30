  • home icon
Cade Klubnik shares "day in the life" pictures after featuring on CFB26 deluxe cover

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 30, 2025 18:23 GMT
Cade Klubnik shares &ldquo;day in the life&rdquo; pictures after featuring on CFB26 deluxe cover
Cade Klubnik shares “day in the life” pictures after featuring on CFB26 deluxe cover

Cade Klubnik has spent his entire collegiate football career with the Clemson Tigers. Klubnik is one of the most popular quarterbacks in college football and he's set to feature in EA CFB 26.

On Friday, Klubnik posted a set of "day in the life" pictures that chronicled his appearance on the CFB 26 deluxe cover. The Clemson Tigers' star quarterback looked at ease in front of the cameras as his image and likeness were captured for the latest iteration of college football's flagship video game.

Here's a look at the post as shared on his Instagram page.

Klubnik is featured on the CFB 26 deluxe cover alongside fellow highly rated quarterback Garrett Nussmeier of the LSU Tigers. The pair is side by side in the cover, which is rather fitting considering that they'll face off in the first week of their respective teams' 2025 season.

The LSU Tigers are travelling to Memorial Stadium to face the Clemson Tigers. The game has the potential to affect the college football playoff picture at the end of the regular season. Both Klubnik and Nussmeier will look to drop early markers in the campaign.

What's next for Cade Klubnik and the Tigers in CFB 26?

The Clemson Tigers were among the highest-rated teams in CFB 25. The program had two players in the game's Top 100 ratings list: linebacker Barrett Carter (94) and defensive tackle Peter Woods (90). Cade Klubnik wasn't far off, as he was rated 87 in last year's CFB game.

The Tigers will be a fun team to play with thanks to the presence of an elite dual-threat QB in Cade Klubnik and talented offensive players to work with. Furthermore, their lockdown defense would make it hard for unskilled opponents to put up gaudy numbers.

College Football 26 will be released on July 10, 2025. It will give Clemson Tigers fans a chance to play with their favorite players and potentially win a national championship before Klubnik and Co. can reasonably attempt to do so in January 2026.

The Clemson Tigers start their 2025 regular season campaign with a home game against the LSU Tigers. They then have standout games against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils, Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals before ending the year at the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
