Is College Football 26 on PS5? Release dates, console details of latest EA Sports game

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 30, 2025 02:41 GMT
Is College Football 26 on PS5? Release dates, console details of latest EA Sports game
Is College Football 26 on PS5? Release dates, console details of latest EA Sports game

College Football 26 is the latest iteration of the NCAA's flagship football game. It features all the major college football teams and players within the year of review. This year's edition is the second after the game went on a long hiatus due to NIL-related issues.

With EA CFB 26 set to be released on July 10, 2025, let's examine the console details, cover stars, and other information that fans need to know about the popular video game.

Is EA College Football 26 on PS5?

Yes, EA College Football 26 will be available on PS5. According to Yard Barker, the video game will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This news is similar to last year's iteration, as College Football 25 was available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game modes will be single-player and multiplayer, and gamers can play against friends online and in person.

According to ESPN, players who purchase EA CFB 26 bundled with the upcoming Madden NFL 26 game will receive three days of early access and a few extra perks.

Who are the cover stars for EA CFB 26?

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams are the cover stars for College Football 26. Both players are gearing up for their sophomore seasons in 2025.

Jeremiah Smith is fresh off helping the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship title win in the 2024/25 CFB season. He was Will Howard's primary pass catcher and ended his true freshman campaign with a stat line of 1,315 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Smith enters this college football season as the wide receiver with the highest odds of winning the coveted Heisman Trophy with +1000 odds according to BET MGM.

Ryan Williams, too, enjoyed a top-notch true freshman season. Williams is Alabama's not-so-secret weapon in the pass game. The highlight of his season was a spin move and lung-bursting TD run against the Georgia Bulldogs. Williams ended his first season at the collegiate level with 865 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs.

Both Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams will be fun to play with in College Football 26. The players have impressive physical traits and exciting one-handed catch ability, and they're on stacked rosters that should give them the best chance in the game and the upcoming CFB season.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
