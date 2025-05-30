Is College Football 26 on PS5? Release dates, console details of latest EA Sports game

College Football 26 is the latest iteration of the NCAA's flagship football game. It features all the major college football teams and players within the year of review. This year's edition is the second after the game went on a long hiatus due to NIL-related issues.

Ad

With EA CFB 26 set to be released on July 10, 2025, let's examine the console details, cover stars, and other information that fans need to know about the popular video game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is EA College Football 26 on PS5?

Yes, EA College Football 26 will be available on PS5. According to Yard Barker, the video game will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This news is similar to last year's iteration, as College Football 25 was available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game modes will be single-player and multiplayer, and gamers can play against friends online and in person.

Ad

According to ESPN, players who purchase EA CFB 26 bundled with the upcoming Madden NFL 26 game will receive three days of early access and a few extra perks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who are the cover stars for EA CFB 26?

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams are the cover stars for College Football 26. Both players are gearing up for their sophomore seasons in 2025.

Jeremiah Smith is fresh off helping the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship title win in the 2024/25 CFB season. He was Will Howard's primary pass catcher and ended his true freshman campaign with a stat line of 1,315 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Smith enters this college football season as the wide receiver with the highest odds of winning the coveted Heisman Trophy with +1000 odds according to BET MGM.

Ad

Ryan Williams, too, enjoyed a top-notch true freshman season. Williams is Alabama's not-so-secret weapon in the pass game. The highlight of his season was a spin move and lung-bursting TD run against the Georgia Bulldogs. Williams ended his first season at the collegiate level with 865 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs.

Both Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams will be fun to play with in College Football 26. The players have impressive physical traits and exciting one-handed catch ability, and they're on stacked rosters that should give them the best chance in the game and the upcoming CFB season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place