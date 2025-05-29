EA College Football 26 new features: Franchise adds high school mode with hat ceremonies, decommitments and more

The release of EA College Football 26 features list has dropped and the franchise has announced massive updates to its high school mode. The EA-developed game is highly anticipated among video game fans in the college football world. After the resounding success in the franchise's return after an 11-year hiatus with College Football 25, another edition will be released on July 10.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what will be different in this year's edition of the game. On Thursday, EA dropped the official trailer for the game and allowed fans to take a look at some of the new features. Notably, high school football was a point of emphasis for the development team this year.

One of the biggest new features this year is the option for players to play in high school in the game's Road to Glory mode. Previously, the Road to Glory mode started in college, but that is changing in CFB 26. Players will now be able to start in high school as a recruit, build their status, and sign with a team based on their high school performance.

The introduction of this feature allows players to enjoy a more complete college journey. It should make for a more immersive experience for the player base.

Full list of new features in EA College football 26

The most significant high school feature added in College Football 26 was the ability to play high school games in the Road to Glory mode. Players will choose from 10 archetypes and play in high school. Their performance in games will impact their class ranking. Players will be able to view their rankings and the scholarships they receive.

Players have the option to commit to a team if they think they have the perfect fit. However, like in real life, commitments are not always final. If a player thinks they have found a better opportunity, they can decommit. Then, when the player officially signs with a school, the famous hat ceremony will be played as a cut scene.

High school was just one of the many things that were added to the newest edition of the College Football video game franchise. Another exciting feature was the addition of real coaches who were not in College Football 25. According to EA, there are over 300 real-world coaches in the game.

The game is scheduled to be released on July 10. However, it will be available three days early, on July 7, for people who purchased the ultimate editions.

