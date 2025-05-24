College Football 26 price: How much does new EA Sports game cost? Deluxe edition details and more 

EA Sports College Football 26 is scheduled to be released in July. Last year, they revived the franchise with the release of CFB 25. The game had a positive reception with old and new fans enjoying the advancements in gameplay and mechanics.

With the excitement surrounding CFB 26, what will be the price of the next sequel of the franchise by EA Sports?

What is the cost of EA Sports College Football 26?

EA Sports will release CFB 26 in three different editions. The standard edition, deluxe edition and MVP Bundle. The MVP bundle will include pre-order bonuses along with Madden 26.

The standard edition of EA Sports CFB 26 will include the base game and a few bonuses for pre-ordering. However, it will not be included as part of early access authorization, with deluxe and MVP bundle owners getting their hands on the game early starting July 7. The standard edition is priced at $69.99.

As a pre-order bonus, the standard edition of the game will include Road to Glory Skill points, the CUT All Hands Ultimate Team Pack and Dynasty Coach Points.

EA Sports CFB 26 deluxe edition price and pre-order bonuses

The major selling point of the deluxe edition of College Football 26 is that fans will get early access to the game. The price of this edition is set at $99.99, but it has more pre-order bonuses and perks compared to the standard edition.

Players who purchase the deluxe edition of CFB 26 will get all the bonuses included in the standard edition. Apart from this, they also get 4600 college football points, early access to solo challenges and the CUT Top Prospect Pack. Furthermore, if you own the previous version of Madden and College Football, then you get a 10% discount on the Deluxe Loyalty Edition.

EA Sports College Football 26 MVP bundle price and pre-order bonuses

The MVP bundle provided by EA Sports will include both College Football 26 and Madden 26. It is priced at $149.99, but could be the best deal if you plan on playing both games. One of the exclusive perks of this edition is that if you ordered it before April 29, you get a 99 overall Travis Hunter player item in CFB 25 and Madden 25.

The MVP bundle for College Football 26 will include all the pre-order bonuses of the deluxe edition. Apart from this, you will also get the exclusive CUT Player Elite Item for your game.

