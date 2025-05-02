College Football 26 Features: All we know from the exciting trailer

The College Football gaming franchise made a triumphant return in 2024 with College Football 25. The game was EA Sports' first college football offering since NCAA Football 14. Fans, critics and casuals received it well.
The introduction of NIL helped end the long-time CFB game's hiatus. The hiatus started after EA Sports was sued by former collegiate players who argued their name, image and likeness (NIL) were utilized without compensation or proper permission.
With the official College Football 26 trailer now out, let's examine the features that are decipherable from the exciting video.
College Football 26 Features
The College Football 26 trailer was released on Apr 24, 2025. The trailer served as a teaser for both EA College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26.
This new trailer teases the inclusion of high school football, broadening the Road to Glory mode. Then there's the potential for improved player likeness as the game looks to improve on last year's edition.
According to ESPN, EA Sports will reveal the full array of the CFB 26's features in May 2025. Till then, fans can pore through the high-definition trailer to find Easter eggs that EA has in store for the latest iteration.
According to Yahoo Tech, College Football is the best-selling sports game ever in the United States. This year's marketing strategy revolves around the progression from high school to college, and finally, the NFL.
It should give fans an extra reason to purchase CFB 26 and Madden 26 to enter the world of football, starting as a high school prospect and potentially playing well enough to earn a gold jacket in Canton.
When is the College Football 26 release date?
College Football 26 game will be available on July 10, 2025. However, fans looking for an early start could pre-order the game and have access to it three days earlier, on July 7, 2025.
College Football 26 will be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It's unclear whether older generations of the PlayStation and Xbox will be able to access the video game. Hence, users of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 might need to make a slight upgrade to savor the CFB gaming experience.
