"And that, kids, is a wrap": Rece Davis lets CFB world in on a major EA Sports College Football 26 update

The college football world is anticipating the release of EA Sports College Football 26 this summer. Following the success of the video game after a decade-long hiatus last year, fans across the country are anticipating the launch of the next edition.

ESPN analyst and College GameDay host Rece Davis, who's one of the commentators in the game, ignited the expectations on Tuesday. He shared a video of himself as he wrapped up the recordings for the game.

“Back to pass, it's Russ, it's Sunseri, it's Arnett, it's Mendenhall, it's Walden, now to throw, it's Traylor, it's Kitchens, it's Hazleton, it's Allen, and that, kids, is a wrap. It's coming soon,” Davis said in the video.

Rece Davis also added a caption to the social media post, which gave details of what to expect in College Football 26.

“We’ve covered every scenario imaginable,” Davis wrote on X. “Added layers. More conversation on how your season is going. Everything is elevated @EASPORTSCollege is on the way soon….finishing touches here:

It was the most sold game in 2025 and EA Sports is hoping to maintain that financial windfall by expanding the experience for gamers in the upcoming edition.

According to EA Sports, College Football 26 will be released on July 10, 2025. However, just like it was last year, those who pre-order the game will get early access three days ahead of the full launch of the game.

Pricing tiers for EA Sports College Football 26

The pricing tiers for College Football 26 are as follows:

- Standard Edition: $69.99

- Deluxe Edition: $99.99

- MVP Bundle (includes the Deluxe Editions of College Football 26 and Madden 26): $149.99

Below is a look at what each package contains:

EA CFB 26 – Standard Edition

Bonuses for pre-ordering:

- CUT All Hands Pack

- Dynasty Coach Points

- Road to Glory Skill Points

EA CFB 26 – Deluxe Edition

Bonuses for pre-ordering:

- Advanced Access (July 7-10)

- 4600 College Football Points

- Advanced Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

- CUT Top Prospect Pack (requires pre-ordering before June 19)

- CUT All Hands Pack

- Dynasty Coach Points

- Road to Glory Skill Points

EA CFB 26 – MVP Bundle

Bonuses for pre-ordering:

- Advanced Access (July 7-10)

- 4600 College Football Points

- Advanced Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

- CUT Top Prospect Pack (This requires pre-ordering before June 19)

- CUT All Hands Pack

- Dynasty Coach Points

- Road to Glory Skill Points

- MVP On the Clock Pack College Football 25 Item (This requires pre-ordering before April 29)

