EA Sports College Football 26 Trailer Release: What new features have been added to the much-awaited game?

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 29, 2025 15:11 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

After the success of College Football 25 last year, EA Sports is back with College Football 26. The new edition of the game is set to drop on July 10 for all players and on July 7 for players who purchased the Ultimate edition. The franchise returned after an 11-year hiatus last year and received a lot of support from players.

Fans will not need to wait 11 years this time and will likely be excited by the plethora of new features. EA released a new trailer for the game on Thursday while also revealing some of the game's new features.

"NEW: EA Sports College Football 26 Reveal Trailer."
EA Sports College Football 26 new features

While EA Sports games can often look similar year to year, College Football 26 does not appear to have that problem. In a press release on Thursday, EA revealed some exciting features for the latest edition of the franchise.

Real world coaches

One of the most exciting things for long-time players will likely be the introduction of real-world coaches. Over 300 coaches have been added to the game, each with their authentic coaching style. This should allow players to better customize their teams when playing Dynasty Mode.

Expanded player types and abilities

Another important introduction to the game is the expansion of player types and abilities. 84 new abilities have been added to the game, along with 10 new player archetypes. When playing the Road to Glory game mode, players will be able to choose between any of the old or new archetypes when building their player.

More realistic wear and tear

Players who like the more realistic aspects of sports video games will be happy with the changes in College Football 26. Players will be able to manage fatigue and injuries without pausing their game.

Enhanced AI

With the introduction of enhanced AI, gameplay will be more intuitive and customizable for players. Dynamic play calling adjustments have been made along with dynamic substitutions. This should make the game flow better in both offline and online game modes.

New chants and broadcast commentary

College Football 26 will improve the auditory experience for players, making it less repetitive. Over 160 new school-specific chants have been added to the game, along with 10 new PA tracks. Additionally, new broadcast commentary has been added with familiar voices like Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

