Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith gets 100% real on taking Ja'Marr Chase route to NFL by sitting out for 2 years

Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith emerged as one of the best wide receivers in college football this past season. While he was only a freshman, he was an integral piece on the Buckeyes team that won the national championship. He registered 76 receptions for 1315 yards and 15 TDs.

Smith was so good that many analysts were saying that he likely could have contended to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft if he were eligible. However, NFL rules state that players must be three years removed from high school to enter the draft.

On Tuesday, Smith spoke with Chris Vannini, a senior writer for The Athletic, about the future of his college career. Smith responded to a question about whether he would consider challenging the rule or sitting out like Ja'Marr Chase. He responded simply:

"I’m enjoying college. I’m in no rush to go to the NFL."

The question from Vannini is referring to a choice made by former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the 2020 season. Coming off the 2019 season, where he registered 84 receptions for 1780 yards and 20 TDs, Chase was viewed as one of the best players in college football. However, he was not eligible to enter the draft for another year.

Rather than risking an injury, Chase opted out of his final college season, instead choosing to prepare for the NFL. The decision was reportedly not specifically because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chase went on to be the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

While the move worked out for Chase, Jeremiah Smith does not appear to be interested in that route. That is likely a smart decision because sitting out for two years at this stage of his career could be detrimental to his development.

Jeremiah Smith is named one of the cover athletes for College Football 26

As one of the biggest young stars in college football, it was not a surprise when, on Tuesday, Jeremiah Smith was named one of the cover athletes for College Football 26. He received this honor alongside Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams.

The two young star wide receivers are the cover athletes for the second iteration of the game following its 11-year hiatus. The beloved franchise returned in 2025 and is returning again with the 2026 edition. Last year, Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards were the cover athletes.

