Cal vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 16 | Independence Bowl

The Cal Golden Bears are set to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 9:15 p.m. ET in the Independence Bowl.

Cal (6-6) became bowl-eligible with a 33-7 upset win over UCLA in their final game of the season to get their sixth win. Texas Tech (6-6) ended the season with a 57-7 blowout loss to Texas.

Cal vs Texas Tech: Game Details

Matchup: Cal Golden Bears (6-6) vs Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Independence Stadium

Cal vs Texas Tech: Betting Odds

Spread

Cal +3 (-115)

Texas Tech -3 (-115)

Moneyline

Cal +124

Texas Tech -148

Total

Over 58 (-108)

Under 58 (-102)

Cal vs Texas Tech: Picks

Cal's offense had arguably their best game of the season in their win over UCLA in large part due to their passing offense. The Golden Bears are led by wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter who is coming off a 101-yard game against UCLA. In this game, Hunter will be targeted often once again, so take him to go over 59.5 receiving yards. Hunter has gone over this number in three of the last five games.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, will be starting Behren Morton at quarterback who has struggled this season. Morton makes a lot of bad decisions and struggles at times, which is why taking him to throw an interception at -135. Morton has thrown a pick in three straight games while Cal has forced an interception in three of their last four games.

Cal vs Texas Tech: Head-to-head

Texas Tech is 1-0 all-time against Cal with the game happening back in 2004 with the Red Raiders winning 45-31 on the road.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out for the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Independence Bowl is no different.

Cal:

Sam Jackson, QB (transfer portal)

Jeremiah Earby, CB (transfer portal)

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, EDGE (transfer portal)

Mateen Bhaghani, K (transfer portal)

Everett Johnson, iOL (transfer portal)

Blake Antzoulatos, LB (transfer portal)

Brayden Rohme, OT (transfer portal)

Tyson McWilliams, DB (transfer portal)

Ben Finley, QB (transfer portal).

Texas Tech:

JJ Sparkman, WR (transfer portal)

Loic Fouonji, WR (transfer portal)

Jayden York, TE (transfer portal)

Brook Honore, P (transfer portal)

Tyler King, WR (transfer portal)

Nate Floyd, DB (transfer portal)

Seth Martin, OL (transfer portal)

Monroe Mills, OT (transfer portal)

Jerand Bradley, WR (transfer portal)

Nehemiah Martinez, WR (transfer portal)

Matt Keeler, OL (transfer portal)

Myles Price, WR (transfer portal)

Landon Peterson, OT (transfer portal)

Tyler Shough, QB (transfer portal)

Jordan Green, TE (transfer portal).

Cal vs Texas Tech: Prediction

Cal and Texas Tech both have struggled this season which should make for the Independence Bowl to be very competitive.

The Red Raiders have the better defense which will be the difference here as both quarterbacks will struggle. Morton should be able to have some success against this Bruins secondary which ranks 127 out of 130th in passing yards.

Prediction: Texas Tech wins by a touchdown.

