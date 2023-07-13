"Caleb's just way more athletic": NFL QB trainer Jordan Palmer compares USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and is one of the most talented prospects ever seen. He has been getting comparisons to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Former quarterback and renowned trainer Jordan Palmer spoke to Sports Illustrated about the two being very similar. It seems like there are parts of Williams' game that he likes more than Mahomes.

"I just think that Caleb's just way more athletic than Patrick," Palmer said. "And a way better runner. So, yeah, I do think it's similar, except Caleb's an attacking runner. He attacks the defense.

"And there's a lot of quarterbacks, great quarterbacks, Patrick and Joe (Burrow) ... and if there's an opportunity to get upfield and cut back and replace a defender, they'll get it, and they're mobile enough to go and do that. But they don't attack." h/t On3

The running game of Caleb Williams is definitely an incredible tool as he ran for 10 touchdowns last season.

How good is Caleb Williams and how high can he climb?

Caleb Williams is one of the best quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck. He is going into his third year of college football, second with the USC Trojans, and has shown the skills to be an elite quarterback. Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is 469-for-711 (66.0 completion percentage) for 6,449 yards with 63 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.

His ability to throw the ball puts him in an elite category, but his ability to scramble and run the ball makes him special. He has ran the ball 192 times for 824 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns as well.

Comparing him to Patrick Mahomes feels right because both quarterbacks could throw the football with the best of them. It feels unfair to compare Williams to Patrick Mahomes now, but looking at his college stats shows Williams to be a little better.

Mahomes played three seasons for Texas Tech before getting drafted and had 8.3 yards per pass attempt (Williams has 9.1). Mahomes also threw 93 touchdowns to 29 interceptions, while Williams has shown the ability to surpass him in both numbers.

It might seem foolish to think because Patrick Mahomes is so good and is the best quarterback in the NFL right now, but Caleb Williams might be even better.

