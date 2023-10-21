Miami vs Clemson football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Week 8 of college football brings us an ACC clash between Miami and Clemson, two schools in dire need of a win to compete for a ticket to their conference's championship game come the end of the regular season.

While both schools have the same record of 4-2, the Clemson Tigers are the bigger disappointment as many had them as playoffs hopefuls at the start of the season.

Clemson opened up the season at No. 9 in the AP Poll but immediately lost that spot after shockingly losing to a Duke side led by young signal-caller Riley Leonard. The Durham school made a mockery of Dabo Sweeney's Tiger by defeating them 28-7 in Week 1.

The second defeat of the season for the Tigers came at home when a resurgent Florida State side came to Death Valley in Week 4. In the dying embers of the game, with the score tied at 24 with 1:49 on the clock, Clemson missed a field goal to take the lead.

Interestingly, kicker Jonathan Weitz had just been added to the team that week by Dabo Sweeney in an attempt to fix his kicker issues. Weitz was the backup kicker between 2019 and 2022 and had a year of eligibility left. Florida State won it 31-24 in overtime.

Miami's season started as a revelation of the true strength of Mario Cristobal's men. In Week 2, the Hurricanes defeated the then-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 48-33. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had 374 passing yards with five touchdown passes.

However, in Week 5, they got exposed by Georgia Tech during a 23-20 defeat at Hard Rock Stadium. Van Dyke threw three interceptions in the game.

Their second defeat came just last week, as the North Carolina Tar Heels, led by Heisman hopeful Drake Maye, defeated them 41-31. While Van Dyke threw more yards than Myee (391 to 273) and had the same amount of touchdowns (Both had four), the Hurricanes signal-caller had two interceptions.

Miami vs. Clemson: Head-to-head

The South Carolina school leads the proceedings by a thin margin 7-6. The Tigers are currently on a four-game-winning streak.

How long have they faced each other?

The first game goes all the way back to November 2nd, 1945, a game the Hurricanes won 7-6. There were regular encounters in the 1950s, but from there the clash didn't happen again until Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

When was the last time Miami defeated Clemson?

The Hurricanes last defeated the Tigers on October 10, 2010, more than a decade ago. Miami came out on top 30-21 on their trip to South Carolina that year. Since joining the ACC, the Hurricanes have only won two out of eight encounters.