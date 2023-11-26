Caleb Williams draft stock: How high/ low could the USC QB go in 2023?

Caleb Williams has been sensational for USC since joining them in 2022. Winning the Heisman trophy was the highlight of his 2022 season. After that, all that was discussed about Williams was his switch to pro football and his prospects in the NFL draft.

Williams started the 2023 college football season strongly and became the Heisman favorite once again. However, as the season took shape, USC faced a line of tough matches, with their regular season ending in a disheartening 38-20 loss to the UCLA Bruins, potentially wrapping up Williams' college career.

USC finished the regular season at 7-5, and questions surrounding Williams' NFL draft stock began to emerge, considering he began the season as the consensus top pick in the 2024 draft.

Caleb Williams draft stock

Williams was touted as an undisputed top quarterback prospect, boasting a skill set that includes a strong arm, exceptional mobility and a knack for making critical plays. Lately, there are concerns surrounding his off-field conduct, finishing second nationally in passing yards, which may have driven down his draft stock.

However, on ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ host Rich Eisen confidently said that Caleb Williams remains the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Nevertheless, concerns have surfaced regarding Williams' mental fortitude and composure under the scrutiny of the NFL spotlight.

A quarterback is directly linked to a team’s identity, and his ability to navigate the ups and downs of professional football will be crucial as he makes the move to the NFL. The spotlight has intensified as Williams stands at the crossroads of his collegiate and potential professional career.

Caleb Williams' Collegiate career

When it comes to on-field performance, the 22-year-old didn’t show any signs of slowing down. He exhibited his quarterback prowess throughout the 2023 season, completing 68.6% of passes for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Even if USC as a team was having collective setbacks, Williams' individual performance remained a shining beacon.

Williams joined forces with USC coach Lincoln Riley, and his game immediately took off. Under Riley in 2022, Williams had 4,537 yards and 42 TDs. His rushing stats were 382 yards and 10 TDs.

In 2021, while playing as a true freshman at Oklahoma under the guidance of Brent Venables, Williams showed signs of brilliance early on. He recorded 1912 yards and 21 TDs with four interceptions.

The question that persists now is: Can Williams translate his collegiate success to the unforgiving nature of the NFL? Amidst all this, one thing remains certain—Williams is still the No.1 draft pick as the 2024 NFL draft narrative unfolds.