Caleb Williams vs Jayden Daniels: Who's the better fit for Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Chicago Bears sit atop the 2024 NFL draft. The world, as the saying goes, is their oyster. The Bears are likely looking to select a quarterback. Many prognosticators have forecast USC's Caleb Williams as the No. 1 choice. But LSU's Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, is another strong option for the position. Who would be a better fit for the Bears in the 2024 draft?

Who will be the Chicago Bears No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Chicago Bears dealt former QB Justin Fields to open up room for a new QB in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Again, the obvious answer is USC quarterback Caleb Williams. But should Williams be such an obvious answer? How does he stack up against his top competitor?

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Caleb Williams, USC

Stats

In a season at Oklahoma and two more at USC, Williams passed for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns against just 14 interceptions. He also rushed for an additional 960 yards and 27 scores on the ground. Williams exploded in 2022, throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 scores while winning the Heisman Trophy. He was nearly as good in 2023, throwing for 3,633 yards and 30 more scores.

Pros

Williams has always been one of the top signal-callers in his class. He ranked second behind only Texas' Quinn Ewers coming out of high school. He has impressive situational awareness and a strong arm. He's a capable runner, but still a nice pass-first field leader. The absence of mistakes, with just 14 picks in 1,099 collegiate throws, is impressive. He's widely acknowledged as the best QB.

Cons

Williams has been a prospect for so long that it's tempting to wonder how dedicated he really will be to football. He does fumble a lot, with 16 fumbles in 2023. He takes too many sacks, with 35 last season. He's not quite 6-foot-1, so his height is a mild concern. Still, there's very little not to like.

Team Fit

One of the strongest attributes of Williams' game is that he can fit just about anywhere. He's mobile enough to run, patient enough for downfield passing and agile enough to chuck and duck like Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears have moved Justin Fields and opened up the QB spot entirely. Chicago does have a couple of nice returning weapons in wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet. The rushing game was led mostly by Fields, so there's a definite vacancy there for the Bears to fill.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Stats

In three years at Arizona State and two at LSU, Daniels threw for 12,749 yards and 89 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He rushed for another 3,307 yards and 34 scores on the ground. His 2023 season was epic, with 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Pros

Daniels is something closer to a pure dual-threat quarterback. He's still shockingly good on intermediate and longer throws. Daniels improved under coach Brian Kelly in taking what the defense gave him. His arm strength and accuracy are top-notch, and his running game is also impressive. Daniels is the first SEC player ever to throw for 3,800 yards and run for 1,000 in the same season.

Cons

At just 210 pounds, there's a reason to worry about Daniels' durability. He takes plenty of hits with his frequent runs and will have to bulk up or risk constant injury. Realistically, Daniels will probably want to dial down his running instincts at the next level, which will mean fine-tuning his throwing on the run. His arm motion is a bit unorthodox, but that's a minor issue.

Team Fit

Given that Fields was a dual-threat player, there's certainly an argument that Daniels is a better day-one fit. Chicago has some solid returning receivers but doesn't have much of anything in the running game.

Then again, do the Bears want to do similar things in 2024 as they did in 2023? They were 7-10, so it's not as if it was a lost cause a year ago. If Daniels takes Fields' spot and everything else remains the same, the Bears are probably a playoff team. A drastic overhaul under Williams is the expected answer, but renovating for Daniels could be easier and quicker in the playoffs.

Which top QB would you pick for the Bears? Let us hear your ideas below in our comments section!