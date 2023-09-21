California vs. Washington Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

We have some Week 4 Pac-12 action taking place inside Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, September 23 as the California Golden Bears take on the No. 8 Washington Huskies. Both teams have been playing well and this should be an interesting game.

The Golden Bears are currently 2-1 and are coming off a 31-17 home win last Saturday against the Idaho Vandals. The Huskies are a perfect 3-0 and are coming off a 41-7 road victory over the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday.

California vs. Washington: Head-to-head and key numbers

The two teams have faced off 101 times against one another in all competitions. The Huskies have a 56-41-4 all-time record so far and won the previous two games after a 28-21 road win last season.

California is 2-1 against the spread this season

Washington is 2-0-1 against the spread this season

California had the over hit in seven of the previous 12 games

Washington had the over hit in five of the last eight games

California vs. Washington: Prediction

The California Golden Bears have been playing very well offensively as they are scoring 33 points on 440.7 total yards per game. The running game has been doing well as sophomore running back Jaydn Ott has been doing well with 40 rushes for 266 yards (6.7 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns as well as three receptions for 19 yards.

The defense of the California Golden Bears is doing well as they are giving up 17.3 points on 280.7 total yards per game. The team has piled up seven sacks, five interceptions, 12 pass deflections, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

The Washington Huskies have been dominating offensively as they are averaging 46.7 points on 614.7 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the best players in the nation as he is 84-of-113 (74.3 completion percentage) for 1,332 yards with 12 touchdowns and an interception.

The defense of the Huskies has been dominant as they are allowing 12 points on 327 total yards per game. They have done decently well throughout the season at getting into the statistical categories with five sacks, 13 pass deflections and four interceptions.

Prediction: Washington 40-18

California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Washington Huskies -20.5

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 60.5 Points - Under 60.5 Points

Tip 3: Player - Michael Penix Jr. Over/Under 350.5 Passing Yards - Over 350.5 Passing Yards

Tip 4: Player - Rome Odunze Over/Under 103.5 Rushing Yards - Under 103.5 Rushing Yards