“Calm your h** ass down”: Deion Sanders Jr. claps back at former Jets scout for criticising his brother Shedeur

Deion Sanders Jr., came to his brother, Shedeur Sanders's defense on X on Monday, when former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly questioned Shedeur Sanders’s NFL potential. Sanders Jr. had a sharp response through his X account.

Ad

“Bro just calm yo h** ass down… we get it,” Sanders Jr. wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders is in the conversation for being the first overall pick, but not everyone is amazed by his talent. While some see him as a top prospect, Critics like former Jets scout Daniel Kelly, highlight his slow release, sack numbers, and a college system designed to maximize his production as factors that could mean Sanders's skills wouldn't translate to the NFL.

Kelly made his stance clear, stating on Monday:

“As a former NFL Scout, I have an undraftable free agent value on Shedeur Sanders 2024 Colorado film.”

Ad

Kelly pointed out Sanders’s slowest time to throw in the class (3.00 seconds in 2024) and highest sack total (94 in two seasons) as the reasons for his assessment. Even at Jackson State, Sanders was sacked 58 times, making it 152 career sacks across his college career.

"That’s what his demonstrated skill set at Colorado translates to as an NFL projection," Kelly wrote in his tweet. "Respectfully, I don’t understand the agenda out there to push him to go first round but it’s not going to do him any favors once the regular season starts and he has to face the realities of the NFL game."

Ad

"Watching people in the media push and promote Sanders as a first round talent is like watching Trey Lance pre draft 2021 all over again," the former scout added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: Shedeur Sanders's draft stock hits rock bottom as Colorado star crashes out of Round 1 in PFF's latest mock

Fans rally behind Deion Sanders Jr. after his fiery defense of Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders Jr.’s response to former Jets scout Daniel Kelly sparked a wave of reactions from fans on X. Many backed him up, calling out the criticism that Daniel Kelly aimed at Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“This guy is crazy he needs help!! Get em!,” one fan commented.

“If they hate then let em hate and watch the money pile up - @50cent,” a fan said.

“Y’all know what this is, and it’s bigger than ball. Generational wealth and talent plus the last name =Hate. That’s why they didn’t want Shilo to participate. Keep doing what you do bro,” one fan wrote.

“You worked for the Jets? So you are the reason they are like that. You were bad at your job,” a fan commented.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place