Shedeur Sanders's draft stock hits rock bottom as Colorado star crashes out of Round 1 in PFF's latest mock

One of the quarterbacks who seemingly saw their draft stock plummet during the 2025 NFL Combine was Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He reportedly had some shaky interviews with multiple top teams in the NFL draft and opinions are turning on him.

Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema discussed how his opinion on Shedeur Sanders in his mock draft has significantly altered.

"Ultimately, the reason why I didn't have Shedeur going in the first round, I could not find anybody that had Shedeur QB1. From what I talked to... nobody had Shedeur QB1. To me, it sure sound like the way that people were talking about it was the gap between Cam [Ward] and Shedeur [Sanders] was bigger than the gap between Shedeur and whoever was next. Whether it was Will Howard or Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart."

Sikkema continued to discuss how it seems that Shedeur Sanders has dropped to the QB3 tier more than the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft.

"I think Shedeur is a lot closer to those next guys that we talk about as potential QB3, than the player who's going number one. I don't think it's consensus that the NFL views this guy as a first round pick, let alone a top 10 pick."

In his latest mock draft, Sanders officially fell out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. His mock draft is posted below.

Sanders had a strong 2024 college football season as he finished completing 353-of-477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

What team will land Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders may have lowered his draft stock during the NFL Combine, but he is still going to be drafted. There are a few teams that need to improve their quarterback room and getting Sanders can help them. One team that made the postseason and could get him despite not knowing it was a possibility a week ago is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team does not have a quarterback after Justin Fields and Russell Wilson became unrestricted free agents. As such, the team will likely look to get a quality player in a big market with coach Mike Tomlin helping him develop.

