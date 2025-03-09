Cam Skattebo - Mattheos Katergaris injury explained: What happened between Arizona State stars?

In a strange turn of events, former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo has been sued by former teammate Mattheos Katergaris over an incident involving a golf cart in July 2023.

Ad

Katergaris is suing Skattebo and the Arizona Board of Regents for more than $300,000. While the complaint was first filed in May 2024, the running back was added as a defendant in January this year.

On the field, Skattebo had a breakout season for the Sun Devils, rushing for 1,711 yards and finishing fifth in Heisman voting. He was also instrumental in Arizona State’s run to the CFP quarterfinal and is projected to go in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft in April.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mattheos Katergaris, meanwhile, hasn't been able to renew his football career after sustaining an injury in the event. The offensive lineman was a part of the Sun Devils' scout team in 2022 but wasn't a part of the roster last year and hasn't had any game action since then.

What happened between Cam Skattebo and Mattheos Katergaris

Cam Skattebo was a force onf the fiel for Arizona State in 2024. - Source: Imagn

According to the lawsuit, in an incident from July 31, 2023, Cam Skattebo jumped on the back of a golf cart carrying Mattheos Katergaris and another player in the back. The running back jumped several times on the cart, causing it to break and Katergaris to fall to the ground.

Ad

The offensive lineman suffered a laceration and severe injury to his elbow and tore a triceps tendon. Katergaris needed surgery but hasn’t made a full recovery, according to the lawsuit. He hasn't been able to play football since then.

Cam Skattebo and the rest of the players were informed that the cart could only carry two players on the back and had a weight limit of 600 pounds.

What is Cam Skattebo’s current legal situation?

According to Jason Wolf of The Arizona Republic, process servers have been unable to track down the former Arizona State star runner, so the court has granted Mattheos Katergaris’ legal team permission to serve by publication in another effort to reach the player.

Ad

Skattebo has registered addresses in Caluifornia and Arizona, but servers couldn't find him at either place. The Heisman finalist was at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, where he interviewed some team officials.

The pre-trial conference has been scheduled for February next year. Because it's a civil lawsuit, if found guilty, Skattebo or the Arizona Board of Regents for that matter, will have to pay what the court rules for damages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback