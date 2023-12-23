Can Brett Yormark manage to land FSU for further Big 12 expansion? Exploring potential conference realignment moves after Seminoles' rumored ACC exit

Big 12 expansion is something that Commissioner Brett Yormark has wanted for a while, but there could be a massive program joining the conference. The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly preparing for a legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference in an attempt to break the grant of rights deal and leave the conference entirely.

If Florida State can figure out how to escape the ACC, the Big 12 Conference is going to be an intriguing option for the program to join. With the Southeastern Conference reportedly not interested in adding, Big 12 expansion is going to be one of the top spots for the Seminoles.

Brett Yormark has shown the ability to be aggressive in adding to the Big 12 Conference, so do not be surprised if he pulls the trigger on this situation.

Would the Florida State Seminoles make sense for Big 12 expansion?

Brett Yormark has made the Big 12 expansion a priority in order to get new viewership for his Power Five conference. He has shown to be a strong commissioner throughout his tenure and continues to expand the horizons of the conference.

Just look at what he has proposed with Big 12 Mexico: an expansion of a bowl game being played in Monterrey, Mexico, in an attempt to get more of an international fanbase. With the Florida State Seminoles, the undefeated ACC Champions, potentially available for the taking, why would Yormark and the Big 12 not assess the situation?

The Big 12 Conference is adding four programs for the 2024 college football season: the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes. The expansion has gone towards the western continental United States, and this would be acquiring another part of the country invested in college football: the southeastern United States.

With the SEC not interested, adding Florida State would be getting a footprint for the Big 12 in that part of the nation. While it would not be the most viewed, this would be a massive addition and potentially could be paired with programs like the Clemson Tigers or North Carolina Tar Heels if the grant of rights can be broken.

